Demi Rose Turns 26 In Only Birthday Shorts

Demi Rose close up
DemiRose/Instagram
Instagram Models
Rebecca Cukier

Demi Rose is fully topless in only woven birthday shorts as she turns 26. The British model and social media sensation has now snagged over half a million likes for updating on her birthday yesterday, with stunning outdoor photos showing the Pretty Little Thing ambassador going sexy, classy, and peasant-like all at once. Posting for her 16.1 million Instagram followers on Saturday, Demi stunned with Rapunzel-like long hair, a massive cleavage flash, and a caption that stayed humble and lifted hearts. 

Bikini Bombshell Celebrates Birthday

Scroll for the photos. They come as Demi continues to make headlines for her career wins - October 2020 saw her celebrate hitting 15 million Instagram followers alongside being unveiled as clothing label Pretty Little Thing's newest brand ambassador. By December of last year, Demi had released her very own PLT edit.

Taking a break from promoting the brand she fronts, Demi updated with gorgeous shots amid a path with greenery nearby. The brunette had gone simple in only a skimpy pair of tan woven shorts with a knotted belt detail.

Keep Scrolling For The Shots!

Demi Rose outdoors with a dog
DemiRose/Instagram

Gazing deep into the lens and with tousled, curled hair all bombshell down her shoulders, Demi highlighted the famous DDs, but it's never cheap with the girl who just last week forgot her undies in a frontless dress. The snaps came with a caption as Demi honored turning one year older.

"26 years around the sun, it's been a blessing," the model wrote, also thanking her photographer.

"Happy birthday beautiful" quickly came in from gal pal and fellow model Bethany Lily. "One of my favorite humans," another follower wrote. See more photos after the snaps.

See Her 4.44 A.M. Booty Shot!

Demi is known for reflecting on the deeper side of life, in particular, for focusing on mental health - this, in the wake of losing both parents just eight months apart. 

"I’ve been through a lot of trauma but in some ways through it I have become so much stronger, which is probably reflected on my social media and in the confident messages I post. However, behind closed doors there’s been a lot of torment," she told ES in September 2020. 

Scroll for her wild booty shot!

Career On The Up

Demi, who shot to fame after a brief fling with rapper Tyga in 2016, doesn't seem to need the famous men anymore. Rose has gained over 1.1 million followers in the past six months, averaging 100,000 new fans per week. 

She continues her promos for Pretty Little Thing, also occasionally influencing for labels including Boohoo Man. Rose has also ditched her London, U.K. base, with her July 2020 move taking her to Ibiza, Spain. It's "Ibiza Magic Island" all the way for the beauty. 

