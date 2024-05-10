Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Claims a Worm Ate a Piece Out of His Brain

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed during a 2012 deposition for a divorce from his second wife that a doctor had told him his health problems could be 'caused by a worm that got into my brain and ate a portion of it and then died.' As reported by The New York Times, in a podcast interview on Pushing the Limits with Brian Shapiro, Kennedy recalled how he experienced 'brain fog' and 'having trouble with word retrieval and short-term memory' at that time.

Kennedy said that after receiving an initial diagnosis of a brain tumor, he was scheduled to have it removed. However, Kennedy thereafter saw another physician who examined his brain and declared that the lesion did not seem to be a tumor. Kennedy added, "They don that this is almost certainly a parasite that got into your brain … it’s a parasite that’s very common in India where I had done a lot of environmental work." Kennedy also related his encounter with a mercury poisoning episode, which he said happened at the same time he was told he had a brain parasite. Kennedy claimed he had chelation treatment to eliminate the metals from his body after testing.

The women of the View discuss Robert F Kennedy brain worm and suggest that he will take more votes from Trump than Biden. Let me remind that Trump supporters will not vote for a liberal with or without a brain worm! #TheView pic.twitter.com/mCTqRzo9CI — Freyja™ (@FreyjaTarte) May 9, 2024

He added, "At the same time, I was having my mercury tested, and I was getting all kinds of tests, and my mercury test came back sky high. So, ten times what, you know, the EPA levels were for blood mercury, I think it was.They were over ten times what– what anybody considered safe. And I had that chelated out and all of that brain fog went away."

In the 2024 presidential race, Kennedy, 70, is contesting as an independent. He will be represented on the ballots in Delaware and California, as well as Michigan, Utah, and Hawaii. In those states, voters will have the choice between Kennedy, the Republican contender and 77-year-old former president Donald Trump, and the 81-year-old Democrat and current President Joe Biden.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein

Additionally, RFK Jr. established a name for himself as an author, activist, and lawyer who championed environmental concerns, including clean water. However, his campaigning has sometimes strayed into conspiracy theories and defied accepted scientific knowledge, most prominently in the case of vaccinations. A few of his family members have openly challenged his opinions. His sister, Kerry Kennedy, announced who she supported during a Philadelphia campaign rally last month: "We want to make crystal clear our feeling that the best way forward for America is to re-elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to four more years."

A worm ate my brain so I can't pay alimony! But I'm fine to run for President!

The entire Kennedy clan just rolled over in their graves in unison. pic.twitter.com/qryYMykV4A — 𝔻𝕖𝕓𝕠𝕣𝕒𝕙 🥃🖊️ (@DADiClementi) May 8, 2024

As reported by NBC News, she gave the endorsement on behalf of fifteen Kennedy family members, including five of RFK Jr.'s older siblings: Rory Kennedy, Joseph Kennedy II, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Christopher Kennedy, and Maxwell Kennedy Sr. RFK Jr. posted on X during the same time, "I hear some of my family will be endorsing President Biden today. I am pleased they are politically active — it’s a family tradition. We are divided in our opinions but united in our love for each other."