Journalist 'Grossed' Out by 'Intense' Testimony of Stormy Daniels' Time with Trump: "Let Me Stop"

CNN political analyst Maggie Haberman seemed to be visibly disturbed by Stormy Daniels taking the witness stand during the hush money trial to testify against former President Donald Trump. Daniels provided detailed accounts of her alleged 2006 sexual encounter with Trump on Tuesday. Haberman described to CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins what it was like to hear Daniels speak in person while appearing on The Source edition.“It’s been over 24 hours,” Collins stated. “I kind of feel like I’m still processing what we witnessed in there.” Haberman agreed with the point, saying, "But it was a lot. I mean, it was, it was talk about a condom. It was talk about the sexual position. It was, it was, it was, I don’t, I, let me stop."

As per The Mediaite, the White House correspondent for the NYT also added, “What I do for a living requires words. And I was still having trouble to come up with the words to describe what I saw.” She further stated that the prohibition of cameras in courtrooms was a 'travesty.' While recalling the courtroom scene Haberman added, "But it was it was incredibly intense. As you said, a lot of the detail was excruciating. Prosecutors made the argument that they needed to get into some of this detail to show what she would have said, had she told her story in 2016 and, therefore, what Trump was worried about coming out. That’s their argument."

"The judge had put pretty constrained parameters on what that was supposed to be. And as you said, her testimony blew past that over and over and over. Todd Blanche – Trump’s lead defense lawyer – objected several times. Many of those objections were sustained. That’s all stuff the jury got to see and the judge was clearly not pleased as we got to see out of the jury’s presence." Haberman shut her eyes as she finished her response and raised her hands, palms out, as though to ward off any more recollections of Daniels' courtroom confession.

Earlier, Habermad confirmed that Trump had given her the 'death glare' in court. As per Huff Post, while appearing on The Source last month, Collins inquired, “At one point, the pool said that he was glaring at you for several seconds.” “You had reported shortly before that, during a break, that he appeared to be falling asleep at one point as the proceedings were getting kind of tedious. Did you notice that?” asked Collins. “Yes, I noticed,” Haberman replied. “He made a pretty specific stare at me and walked out of the room.”

Collins claimed that the 2024 GOP frontrunner had given her 'the finger glares.' “I have too,” Haberman agreed while also noting how she had seen “lots of people fall asleep in the courtroom” ― from jurors to judges. But, “If anyone falls asleep who’s a criminal defendant in a case, we’re going to report on it.”

Trump “doesn’t like when such things are reported and I’m guessing, I don’t know, that that’s what this [stare] was about,” she added. “I think that having to sit there and be captive while we all report on him is going to be deeply uncomfortable for him because he is someone who likes to control things,” Haberman concluded.