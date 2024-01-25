Despite his easy victory in the New Hampshire Republican primary, former president Donald Trump is not satisfied, since Nikki Haley, his last remaining opponent in the race for the Republican nomination, announced she is not going to drop out of the race yet.

With 43.2 percent of the vote against 54.5 percent for the former president, Haley is hoping to keep her quest afloat and continue to peel moderate Republican votes away from the Trump party, per Meidas Touch Network.

Trump threatens Nikki Haley.



He says if she doesn't drop out, she'll end up under investigation for "stuff she doesn't want to talk about.” @atrupar

pic.twitter.com/Mt4l6AKzuD — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) January 24, 2024

Trump used extortion and threats to attack his opponent. In triumph, Trump had the opportunity to show his generosity by congratulating Haley on a job well done. Rather, her reluctance to withdraw from the race caused deep frustration, and he lashed out. Trump turned into a playground bully, as The Guardian wrote, who punches people for the amusement of those who enjoy symbolic violence, acting with petty and spiteful intent.

Speaking to a packed Nashua hotel ballroom, he sent Haley a dire warning, “Just a little note to Nikki. She’s not going to win. But if she did, she would be under investigation by those people in 15 minutes, and I could tell you five reasons why already.” He continued, “Not big reasons, little stuff that she doesn’t want to talk about, that she will be under investigation within minutes, and so would Ron DeSantis have been, but he decided to get out.”

Trump threatens Nikki Haley with “investigation” if she doesn’t quit



He threatens SCOTUS with “chaos & mayhem” if they don’t protect him



His thugs threatened Pence with hanging



They threaten judges with murder & bombs



When someone tells you they’re a terrorist, BELIEVE THEM — Lindy Li (@lindyli) January 24, 2024

There is no shortage of humiliation from Trump, even for those who support him. Vivek Ramaswamy, his previous rival who later endorsed him, was asked to talk, but only “if he promises to do it in a minute or less.”

Another former adversary, Senator Tim Scott, who endorsed Trump with a gushing speech, was forced by Trump to say something bad about Haley. He told Scott that since former South Carolina governor Haley had nominated him to the Senate, "You must really hate her," urging him to say something bad.

Following the primary, Trump went on a foul-mouthed tirade about Nikki Haley's remarks in which she said she would continue to run for office, per MSN. “You can’t let people get away with bullshit. Ok? You can’t. You just can’t do that. And when I watched her in the fancy dress, that probably wasn’t so fancy, come up, I said, 'What’s she doing? We won' And she did the same thing last week," Trump said.

“Who the hell was the imposter who went up on the stage before, and like, claimed a victory?” he told supporters in Nashua, soon after the result. “She’s doing a speech like she won. She didn’t win, she lost. Let’s not have someone take victory when she had a very bad night,” Trump proclaimed, slamming his opponent.

Nikki Haley: "Donald Trump got out there and just threw a temper tantrum. He pitched a fit...Out of everything he said in his rant, he didn't talk about the American people once. He talked about revenge." pic.twitter.com/M4Bmn2BdVb — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) January 25, 2024

