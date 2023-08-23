Mary Trump Says Donald Trump Will 'Regret' For Allowing Cameras in Courtroom

To be formally arraigned on racketeering and other charges related to his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, Donald Trump is scheduled to appear in a Fulton County court. In contrast to the federal and New York City courts where Trump has been arraigned, cameras are permitted in Georgia courts with the agreement of the judge. However, On Sunday, Trump's niece said that her uncle, former President Donald Trump, will come to regret allowing cameras inside the courthouse in Fulton County.

Mary Trump stated to a news outlet, "I think it's going to have an enormous impact, because even for people who are his supporters and who think that this is a miscarriage of justice, this will be must-see TV, and Donald has always told them not to believe their lying eyes ― only to believe him. However, when he's the one they're looking at, it's going to be very difficult for him to spin away from what's actually happening in front of our eyes."

Mary added, "Trump attorney John Lauro has called for cameras to also be in the courtroom for Trump's D.C. trial. I think it's going to be monumentally important that there be cameras, at the very least in the Fulton County courtroom, I also think that it's going to be something that Donald himself is going to regret. And I think pretty quickly they're going to find out that that's really not something that they wanted after all."

John Eastman's attorney, who previously served as Trump's lawyer, informed ABC News that his client intended to turn himself in at the Fulton County Jail. Legal representation for Eastman stated, "He is going to trial, there will be no plea deal." Through the legal firm of Burnham & Gorokhov, Eastman released a statement in which he said, "I am here today to surrender to an indictment that should never have been brought. It represents a crossing of the Rubicon for our country, implicating the fundamental First Amendment right to petition the government for redress of grievances. My legal team and I will vigorously contest every count of the indictment in which I am named, and also every count in which others are named, for which my knowledge of the relevant facts, law, and constitutional provisions may prove helpful. I am confident that when the law is faithfully applied in this proceeding, all of my co-defendants and I will be fully vindicated."

Eastman's lawyer made the declaration soon after Trump announced last week that he would not accept a plea agreement in light of his arrest in Fulton County, Georgia, on charges linked to attempts to change the state's 2020 election results. When asked last week whether he would accept a plea offer, Trump responded, "I don't take plea deals. We did nothing wrong. We don't ever take a plea deal. We don't take plea deals. It's a wise guy's question. You're just a wise guy. We don't take plea deals, because I did nothing wrong. It's called election interference." Trump announced his intention to surrender on TruthSocial. He wrote, "I'll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED by a Radical Left District Attorney, Fani Willis, who is overseeing one of the greatest Murder and Violent Crime DISASTERS in American History."

