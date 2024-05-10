Travis Kelce’s Hollywood Venture Will Not Be an Obstacle Says Thomas Q. Jones

Travis Kelce has been making headlines for quite a while with his performance in the NFL and his pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift. However, this time, the Kansas Chief's tight end has set out to give a unique curve to his career graph. The football player has hinted that he will soon give his luck a chance in Hollywood.

With the recent rise in fame with his podcast, Kelce has often been thronged with critical voices for not sticking to his sports career. Albeit this, the footballer's revelation to be a known face in Hollywood has sought the support of his fellow mates as per Thomas Q. Jones. Jones, a former NFLer and an actor, believes Kelce's NFL teammates will fully support his venture into entertainment.

Jones, boasting an impressive acting career post-NFL retirement in 2011, appeared on TMZ Live alongside Charles and Courtney to share his thoughts on the announcement from the three-time Super Bowl champion. ​"I mean, listen. When I played in the NFL, I didn't know I was going to be an actor. But I did a few music videos and cameos and things like that when I played in Chicago and New York. So I took advantage of some of those opportunities as well," Jones said as per TMZ.

"No, I don't think his teammates would have any issue with him being on a TV show. Everybody's journey is different," he added. "While he's playing in the NFL, obviously he has a huge brand, a huge name. It's a great opportunity for him to take advantage of some opportunities in Hollywood. It's a great, great, great opportunity for him and I applaud him for that," Jones commented when asked about his opinion on Kelce's decision to explore showbiz.

Travis Kelce is going Hollywood 🎥 pic.twitter.com/0Kk2dfc0vC — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 8, 2024

With credits in notable projects such as Luke Cage, Straight Outta Compton, and Shameless, Jones is confident that Kelce's dedication to honing his on-camera talents can yield similar success, drawing from his own experiences.

Meanwhile, Kelce is venturing into the television realm with a new hosting gig on Amazon Prime Video. He will be hosting Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? This show, a spin-off of the Fox game show Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?, will showcase adult contestants facing sixth-grade-level questions, alongside celebrity appearances. According to The Hollywood Reporter Amazon has given the green signal to 20 episodes.

In September 2022, Kelce debuted his highly successful sports podcast, New Heights, co-hosted by his Super Bowl Champion-winning brother, Jason Kelce. In March 2023, he made a memorable appearance on the iconic NBC show Saturday Night Live, becoming one of the few athletes to do so.

Then, during the 2023 NFL Draft, Kelce expanded his pop culture influence by hosting his inaugural sold-out music festival, KelceJam, which drew over 17,000 attendees and featured headline performances from major label artists.