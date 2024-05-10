Justin and Hailey Beiber Drop Long Awaited Bombshell: Expecting Their First Child, Reveal Baby Bump

In a heartwarming announcement on Instagram, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber shared that the duo is expecting and they are all set to welcome their first child together. The announcement came shortly after renewing their vows in a romantic ceremony in Hawaii, adding to the joyous occasion. The Instagram post revealed Hailey in a gorgeous white lace Saint Laurent dress, accentuating her growing baby bump.

Justin, the proud father-to-be, was captured sweetly taking pictures of his glowing wife amid a picturesque setting. The couple radiated happiness as they embrace this new chapter in their lives.

Rumors about Hailey’s pregnancy had been buzzing since July 2023 when a viral video hinted at the news during a hangout with friends. However, the couple had kept the details private until their recent announcement.

Hailey and Justin have been married since September 2018, with their relationship evolving over the years. Hailey had previously dismissed pregnancy rumors, highlighting, “I’m not pregnant leave me alone. I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young. Then I turned 25 and I’m like, I’m still super, super young!”

As per Page Six, the Biebers’ journey towards parenthood was a topic of interest, with Justin expressing his excitement for fatherhood in his documentary "Justin Bieber: Our World" in 2021. The couple’s decision to wait until the timing felt right showcased their commitment to each other and their individual aspirations. The Instagram announcement prompted an outpouring of congratulations and well-wishes from friends and fans. Chrissy Teigen exclaimed, "EEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!! You are going to be an amazing amazing mommy oh boy get ready!!! So exciting so happy for you both!!" Aimee Song commented, "@haileybieber you’re going to be such an incredible mama!!!!! Congrats you two!!" Justine Skye wrote, "I LOVE YOU GUYSSSSSS 😭🫂🤍."

“I wanna be a father

To teach them right from wrong

I wanna have a daughter

Who has a great mother

I want it all”

- justin bieber “i want it all” 😌



AND NOW IT'S HERE ‼️ CONGRATULATIONS JUSTIN BIEBER AND HAILEY BIEBER pic.twitter.com/YrVeNYNQpO — bieber vault (@biebervaults) May 10, 2024

As per PEOPLE, an insider revealed, "Everyone is excited for them. They will be great parents, and Justin will be super involved. This will be the next important project for him. He’s so excited to raise his baby. They have a name that they think is perfect. They’re also starting to decorate a nursery. They can’t wait to meet the baby."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Raymond Hall

Their decision to keep the pregnancy private until they were ready to share it publicly showed their sensitivity and excitement about this new journey. The source further added, "They have both been very emotional about it. They feel so blessed. They’ve also felt very protective of the baby from the moment they found out. They shared with family and close friends early on. It was very important for them to keep it quiet and just enjoy [it] for as long as possible before they publicly confirmed."