Jimmy Fallon's Take on Trump and Melania Amid Stormy Daniels’ Testimony: 'Can Tell the Difference'

In the aftermath of Stormy Daniels’ testimony at Donald Trump’s hush money trial, late-night host Jimmy Fallon didn’t hold back in his comedic commentary on The Tonight Show. Fallon known for his wit and humor, dove into the scandalous details revealed during Daniels’ testimony. He highlighted a specific tidbit about Donald and Melania sleeping in separate bedrooms, a revelation that drew attention during the trial. Fallon quipped, “Everyone’s talking about Stormy’s testimony, especially when she mentioned that Donald and Melania sleep in separate bedrooms. You can tell the difference between the two because her room has two nightstands and his room has one nightstand,” as reported by HuffPost.

The comedian’s joke highlighted the ongoing fascination with the Trumps’ personal lives and added a light-hearted spin to the serious legal proceedings. This is not the first time Fallon has criticized Trump. Back then in 2021, Fallon slammed Trump while praising Biden. He said, "I thought it was great to see you there, and I thought, I said I was - We gave you a standing ovation because I go 'Here he is. He's bringing class back. He's a classy guy,' and you're bringing class back to the office. And I thought it was very kind of amazing that you did that."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Zach Gibson

Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel also took a swipe at Trump during his monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live. He poked fun at the idea that Trump might actually prefer going to jail for political gain, sarcastically remarking, “Nobody wants to go to jail – because it’s jail…Trump might actually feel at home…You know, earlier this week, the Judge warned Trump that if he violates the gag order again, which would be the 11th violation, he could get jail time."

He further added, "And while in some ways, I think Trump would like to go to jail and become the farters martyr. Nobody wants to go to jail. Because it’s jail. He’d be held in a standard, 9 x 13 cell, 117 square feet, which Trump describes as 5,000 square feet with a balcony,” as reported by Yahoo.

A feeble and confused Trump posts an error-riddled rant falsely claiming that Jimmy Kimmel presented Best Picture (or, as he describes, “Picture of the Year”) at the Oscars pic.twitter.com/Ht4ZEuNxa7 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 17, 2024

Kimmel’s monologue didn’t just focus on Trump’s legal woes; it also touched on the broader context of the trial and Trump’s consistent violations of a gag order. Kimmel quipped, “And New York Mayor Eric Adams said Rikers Island is ready for Trump now if he is imprisoned for contempt. Which what? I mean what does that mean? The ketchup bottles are bolted to the tables? What do they mean by ‘the island is ready?’ It’s like they’re preparing to imprison King Kong or something. Trump might actually feel at home in Rikers. Their prison jumpsuits are white with reddish-orange stripes. Not unlike his favorite restaurateur. He’ll be making toilet McFlurries in no time.”