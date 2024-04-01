Trump Attacks Hush Money Judge’s Daughter, Posts Multiple Photos of Her Amid Gag Order Debate

Donald Trump unleashed another attack on the daughter of New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, who is currently supervising the former president's trial for supposed hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The judge's daughter, who has advised Democratic campaigns, was featured in a story that Trump shared with his followers on Truth Social, along with multiple photos of Judge Merchan's daughter, Raw Story reported. “This is a disgrace to our Legal System. Judge Merchan should be immediately sanctioned and recused, and this fake ‘case,’ only kept alive by the Highly Conflicted Judge, should be completely dismissed right away,” the business mogul wrote, ranting against the judge, even as he has a gag order against him.

In the last week alone, Trump has made at least three more attacks on the judge's daughter, per Rolling Stone. Shortly after Trump made comments on the Judge's daughter last week, the court ordered a gag order that prevented the former president from talking about the witnesses and other parties involved in the case. Just last year, when Trump repeatedly broke a gag order during his civil fraud trial, he was fined.

District Attorney Alan Bragg urged Judge Merchan to explain on Thursday whether or not Trump's assaults on his daughter are covered by the gag order. If not, he asked the judge to extend the order to cover her and other parties. In a letter submitted on Thursday and released on Friday, Bragg stated that Judge Merchan “should make abundantly clear that the [gag order] protects family members of the Court, the District Attorney, and all other individuals mentioned in the Order,” as reported by The Washington Post.

Trump posting pics of Judge Merchan’s daughter. This guy is out of fucking control. Lock him up!! pic.twitter.com/FegSk5TNLT — Y’all hurry up🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸 (@eilishparker78) March 31, 2024

In addition, Bragg requested that the court impose fines on Trump should he refuse to cooperate, as well as "warn [Trump] that his recent conduct is contumacious and direct him to immediately desist."

“Maybe the judge is such a hater because his daughter makes money by working to ‘Get Trump,’ and when he rules against me over and over again, he is making her company, and her, richer and richer,” Trump wrote on Truth Social earlier this week.

"THERE IS NO CASE, THERE IS NO CRIME," Trump continued in his rant against the case. "IT IS A POLITICAL, ELECTION-INTERFERING WITCH HUNT, JUST LIKE ALL OF THE OTHER HOAXES, HEADED UP AND COORDINATED BY THE DOJ, AGAINST THE POLITICAL OPPONENT OF CROOKED JOE BIDEN IN ORDER TO HELP GET THE WORST PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES RE-ELECTED!"

Many criticized Trump's action when he shared the piece about the judge's daughter on social media since it featured two large images of her. Former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance declared, "You can't have a legal system with integrity & the ability to counteract you if you're a wannabe dictator. That's why Trump is trying to delegitimize [our] institutions."