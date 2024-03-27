Trump Slammed For Sharing Post Comparing His Hush Money Trial to Jesus Christ’s Crucifixion

Donald Trump's 'hush money' payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels, with whom he reportedly had an illicit affair, has remained a contentious issue with ongoing legal battles and public scrutiny. While attending a court hearing for his soon-to-come criminal trial, Trump made the comparison between himself and Jesus Christ, according to Raw Story.

Received this morning—Beautiful, thank you!



“It’s ironic that Christ walked through His greatest persecution the very week they are trying to steal your property from you. But have you seen this verse…?”



Psalm 109:3–8 (NKJV):



They have also surrounded me with words of… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 25, 2024

Trump posted a message on Truth Social allegedly sent to him by a fan. The follower offered Trump a note of sympathy, drawing a clear parallel between his numerous criminal and civil trials and the plight of Christ, who was executed by being nailed to a cross.

According to HuffPost, the message that read, “It’s ironic that Christ walked through His greatest persecution the very week they are trying to steal your property from you,” was a comparison between Christ's death and resurrection to that of Trump's $468 million penalties for decades of financial fraud and his possible resuming of the White House in November.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago

The message also referred to Psalm 109, a passage that the Christian Right has adopted as a political call to action. The excerpt read, “They have also surrounded me with words of hatred and fought against me without a cause. In return for my love, they are my accusers, but I give myself to prayer." It continued, “Thus they have rewarded me evil for good, and hatred for my love. Set a wicked man over him, and let an accuser stand at his right hand. When he is judged, let him be found guilty and let his prayer become a sin. Let his days be few and let another take his office.”

Trump reposting a comparison of his civil bond issues to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.



This is so horrible. pic.twitter.com/lm3eOHbQWk — Truth (@1foreverseeking) March 25, 2024

“Thank you again for taking the arrows intended for us. We love you,” concludes the message sent by the fan, which Trump described as 'beautiful'. However, netizens weren't too happy with the comparison, with many users finding it deeply insulting. “Well, it looks like the fraud case is seriously getting to Trump because he's now claiming that he's like Jesus Christ, the crucifixion of Jesus Christ,” a user asserted on X.

Trump shares post comparing his hush money payment prosecution to Jesus' crucifixion - Raw Story. Can’t be anything more sacrilegious than this! And God is watching we’re all gonna pay for this! https://t.co/fgDFUeXlyq — Trisha Francis (@TrishaF10942457) March 25, 2024

“Any TRUE Christian would spit in Trump’s eye for making that comparison,” a user wrote on X. Another user asserted, “Trump is shilling a special Easter Crucifixion edition of the Bible since he thinks he’s being crucified by the evil liberal deep state cabal- just like Jesus.” A third user exclaimed, “Trump may very well be the antichrist.” Chiming in, another user shared on X, “No REAL Christian should be surprised by this: Not to be outdone by Judas— who pocketed thirty pieces of silver— the depraved degenerate is hawking Bibles to make a buck off Jesus' crucifixion. If there's a bottom to Trump's depravity, it's most likely the last stop after hell.”