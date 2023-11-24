Recently filed court documents show the barrage of threats including racist and sexist comments received by the judge and the staff of New York City court when former President Donald Trump went on an attack mode during his civil fraud trial. As reported by NBC News, Officials from the court's Public Safety Department's Judicial Threats Assessment Unit, led by Charles Hollon, met with the FBI and Homeland Security to develop "the appropriate security measures that would be implemented in order to protect the judge, his chambers staff, and those closely associated around him, including his family," according to the filing to end the gag order pause.

After Trump's October 3 tweet criticizing Judge Arthur Engoron's chief legal clerk, the judge's court security officer received "hundreds of threatening and harassing voicemail messages that have been transcribed into over 275 single-spaced pages," as stated in the officer's declaration. Nearing the conclusion of the third month of the trial, Trump's lawyers have asked a state appeal court to reverse a gag order that prevents the former president from publicly criticizing the judge and court officials.

While reviewing the matter, an appeals court temporarily froze the orders last week, and on Wednesday, an attorney for the state court system, Lisa Evans, filed a brief explaining why her client adamantly opposed lifting the restrictions. Evans included a written declaration from Court Threat Assessment Unit officer Charles Hollon. Additionally, Hollon said that his team had evidence of pre-trial threats made to Engoron, his colleagues, and their families by email, phone, and social media.

Law clerk Allison Greenfield has received "harassing, disparaging comments and antisemitic tropes" on a regular basis, with calls averaging 20-30 per day and emails/social media messages averaging 30-50, with around half of those communications being antisemitic. According to Hollon, a public doxxing effort sprang from Trump's repeated attacks on Greenfield, and it has subsequently "compromised" her personal mobile phone number and email addresses with threats.

Since having his gag order lifted by an appeals court judge last week as reported by Forbes, Trump has increased his public criticism of both Engoron and Greenfield, calling the clerk a "politically biassed and out of control, Trump-Hating Clerk" on his social media site Truth Social.

He wrote on Truth Social, "Judge Arthur Engoron has just been overturned (stayed!) by the New York State Appellate Division (Appeals Court), for the 4th TIME (on the same case!). His Ridiculous and Unconstitutional Gag Order, not allowing me to defend myself against him and his politically biased and out of control, Trump-Hating Clerk, who is sinking him and his Court to new levels of LOW, is a disgrace."

He further added, "They are defending the Worst and Least Respected Attorney General in the United States, Letitia James, who is a Worldwide disgrace, as is her illegal Witch Hunt against me. The Radical and Unprecedented actions of Judge Engoron will keep BUSINESSES and JOBS forever out of New York State."

