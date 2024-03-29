Donald Trump Attacks Hush Money Case Judge and His Daughter: "Country Destroying Scoundrels"

Donald Trump attacked the judge presiding over his criminal trial and specifically took a shot at his daughter. The former president posted a rant on Truth Social on March 26, right after Justice Juan Merchan of the New York Supreme Court, declined to postpone his trial any longer in the hush money case involving his affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels, Raw Story reported.

Judge Juan Merchan, a very distinguished looking man, is nevertheless a true and certified Trump Hater who suffers from a very serious case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. In other words, he hates me! His daughter is a senior executive at a Super Liberal Democrat firm that works… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 26, 2024

The criminal case, which Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg initiated in March of last year, claims that Donald fabricated business records to conceal the payments. The Trump Organization, according to the prosecution, paid "hush money" to keep the embarrassing details about Donald's personal life quiet throughout the 2016 presidential campaign, as reported by Al Jazeera.

The former president is charged with 34 felonies in total concerning payments made to Daniels as well as former Playboy model, Karen McDougal. Among the 34 felonies, 11 charges of checks were made out to Michael Cohen, Donald's attorney at the time. Additionally, another 11 counts were about the monthly payments for Cohen's services and costs, and the remaining 12 counts were regarding business record fabrication.

Through his post on Tuesday, Donald dismissed the 34 charges and made unfounded assertions that the prosecution was driven by politics. "Judge Juan Merchan, a very distinguished looking man, is nevertheless a true and certified Trump Hater who suffers from a very serious case of Trump Derangement Syndrome...In other words, he hates me!" said Donald, attacking the Judge.

Merchan's daughter, who worked as the director of digital persuasion for Kamala Harris' 2020 presidential campaign and indirectly for the Biden-Harris 2020 campaign through a communications firm that contracts with progressive campaigns, also came under attack from the former president and his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

After Trump attacked Judge Merchan’s daughter he issued a gag order threatening him with criminal contempt. Trump is prevented from commenting on witnesses, prosecutors, court staff, their families & jurors. If he violates the court order, Trump is facing fines and jail time. pic.twitter.com/5UnGYYyG09 — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) March 26, 2024

The ex-president posted, "His daughter is a senior executive at a Super Liberal Democrat firm that works for Adam 'Shifty' Schiff, the Democrat National Committee, (Dem) Senate Majority PAC, and even Crooked Joe Biden." Additionally, Donald's unhappiness with the judge was also over Merchan sentencing his longtime accountant, Allen Weisselberg, to five months in prison for tax fraud. Donald explained that Weisselberg would get a second sentence on April 10 after entering a guilty plea to perjury in testimony related to his civil fraud trial.

He added, "This judge treated him viciously, telling him either you cooperate or I’m putting you in jail for 15 years. He pled and went to jail for very minor offenses, highly unusual, served 4 months in Rikers, and now, they are after him again, this time for allegedly lying (doesn’t look like a lie to me!), and they threatened him again with 15 years if he doesn’t say something bad about 'TRUMP.' He is devastated and scared!" Throwing the words "witch hunt!" Donald asserted, "These Country destroying scoundrels & thugs have no case against me.