On Thursday, George Conway, an attorney known for his conservative views, expressed concerns about the mental state of former President Donald Trump. This concern arose because Trump used his Truth Social platform to repeatedly share the same attack against writer E. Jean Carroll a whopping 47 times in just one day. Carroll, who previously successfully sued the ex-POTUS for sexual assault, is yet again taking legal action against Trump, alleging defamation, as disclosed by Raw Story. The former President maintained his stance of 'not knowing' who Carroll was and also accused her of using offensive language to refer to her spouse. He also said, "Look at her Tweets, Stories, and the CNN Interview about her."

Trump also posted, "The Judge on the Case is another Highly Partisan Clinton-Appointed Friend. He should have recused himself long ago!" In his social media posts, Trump included various images of Carroll's online posts and videos to seemingly cast doubt on her credibility.

These posts were made shortly after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit declined to stop another lawsuit Carroll filed against Trump. In this new legal battle, Carroll alleged that Trump tarnished her reputation through his comments regarding her initial lawsuit, which The Messenger has reported on extensively.

Trump made 47 social media posts today about E. Jean Carroll.



So far. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 5, 2024

Meanwhile, referring to Trump's post, Conway tweeted, "Can anyone explain to me exactly why we’ve never had a serious national discussion about Donald Trump’s mental health?" Moreover, Conway also took part in a discussion regarding Trump's mental health in a documentary film back in 2020. During this conversation, Conway, without formal expertise in mental health, echoed the sentiments of various mental health professionals by informally suggesting that Trump exhibited traits associated with narcissistic personality disorder. However, psychiatrist Allen Frances contested this notion and disputed the clinical idea of Trump being narcissistic.

Can anyone explain to me exactly why we’ve never had a serious national discussion about Donald Trump’s mental health? https://t.co/Meh5FUFpJh — George Conway (gtconway3 on Threads—try it!) (@gtconway3d) January 5, 2024

Trump's frequent blunders during his campaign appearances have become fodder for President Joe Biden's reelection campaign to capitalize on. The campaign's rapid-response operations' official account has been actively sharing videos poking fun at the former President's mistakes. These clips highlight instances where Trump mistakenly referred to Biden as President Barack Obama, alongside a video montage showcasing numerous slip-ups in public events. A spokesperson for the Biden campaign, back in November last year, mentioned that these posts were intended to raise concerns about Trump's mental faculties due to his advancing age.

As Trump approaches his 78th year and President Biden hits 82, the ages of both leading figures have sparked discussions about their overall vigor. Notably, journalist Jonathan Karl highlighted several months ago that individuals in Trump's inner circle have expressed reservations regarding his mental health, raising doubts about whether he is entirely present mentally, as noted in Raw Story's report. He said, "The people who have raised the alarms about what it could be if he comes back are the people closest to him.”

