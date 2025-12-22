Melania Trump’s Card for Donald Trump’s 71st Birthday Triggered Bizarre Internet Theories – You Won’t Believe Why!

It is evident by now that President Donald Trump enjoys being in the spotlight. Whether through his political decisions, controversial statements, rumors surrounding his health and family relationships, or other matters, Trump consistently seeks to be number one.

People who are outspoken and thrive on attention often enjoy grand events and place great importance on their birthdays.

So when First Lady Melania Trump posted a message for her husband’s 71st birthday on social media, the administration likely expected a wave of congratulatory wishes.

Instead, the 2017 post unexpectedly sparked widespread online speculation and a string of bizarre conspiracy theories, thanks to a subtle orange stain.

According to The Mirror US, Melania Trump gave her husband a thoughtful card when he turned 71 on June 14, 2017, and later shared a picture of the card on X (formerly Twitter).

The picture showed a card bearing the words “Happy Birthday Mr. President,” accompanied by a gold presidential seal. Melania added three red heart emojis and an American flag to the caption of the post.

As per AOL, Melania also sent out an email to MAGA supporters urging them to sign the birthday card. “I need your help to make it a birthday my husband will never forget,” the first few lines of the long message read.

However, eagle-eyed fans and critics were quick enough to notice a small orange mark visible on the birthday card FLOTUS shared.

After one user zoomed in on the image and highlighted the mark, social media ran wild with theories. Some jokingly linked it to fake tan, while others referenced long-running jokes and meme-worthy comments about the now 79-year-old President.

Other theories also suggested that the mark was a coded message from Melania, with one person even claiming it spelled out “SOS,” which is one for emergency and help.

Still, most online users also agreed that the explanation was likely far simpler. It could be an accidental stain, possibly from coffee or iced tea, rather than a deliberate move.

While it has been nearly a decade since the First Lady’s birthday card made way for a wave of theories, online rumors and speculations have continued to surround the Trump family.

The President has largely sparked concerns about declining health since the beginning of his second term.

Earlier this year, the POTUS was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) due to aspirin use and frequent hand shaking, along with possible signs of developing knock knees with a visible gait.

The left posting pics of Trumps swollen ankles and a bruised hand has been addressed – chronic venous insufficiency, and bruising from aspirin.

All labs and EKG normal. Much to the lefts dismay, Trump is healthy. pic.twitter.com/7r6Z9d1KGf — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) July 17, 2025

It was followed by an MRI scan, which was reportedly a part of a “follow-up” appointment in November following a previous medical visit, which deemed him to be in “excellent health.”

As per The Daily Beast, these results came after a July 2025 picture showed unusual swelling around Trump’s ankles and blue bruises on his hands, which he tried to cover with concealer as the media went into a frenzy with bizarre assumptions.

Furthermore, additional concerns about Trump’s cognitive decline have also resurfaced after he made several verbal slip-ups and appeared to speak in gibberish while mixing up key facts during public speeches.

Critics like his niece Mary Trump and author Michael Wolff, have claimed that Trump has been unwell for a long time with alleged symptoms of dementia, Alzheimer’s and narcissistic personality.

Yet, the Republican candidate continues to sign policies, travel to countries to meet world leaders, attend White House events, shake a leg in front of his MAGA (Make America Great Again) crowd, and ramble through his fierce and lengthy posts on The Truth Social.

Consequently, Melania Trump has not commented on Trump’s long-standing health rumors, but she has made sure to show her love for him on multiple occasions.

Näytä tämä julkaisu Instagramissa Henkilön Daily Star (@dailystar) jakama julkaisu

Similarly, the President has reciprocated thoughtful gestures in his own way. For Melania’s 55th birthday in April 2025, Trump acknowledged he was too busy with presidential responsibilities to buy a gift.

However, he reportedly arranged a romantic dinner for his wife aboard Air Force One while returning from Pope Francis’ funeral in Rome.

He described the day as a “working birthday” amid ongoing global issues, including tariffs and the war in Ukraine.

The White House later recognized Melania’s birthday by releasing a collection of throwback images from her time as First Lady. The couple shares a 24-year age gap but has been together for nearly two decades.

Despite a brief split, the pair got engaged in 2004 and tied the knot at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in 2005. The duo welcomed their son, Barron Trump, in 2006.