Barron Trump can never be just an ordinary 18-year-old and his mother knows it. Barron who is currently a student at NYU is having an unconventional college experience and Melania Trump has shared how “heartbreaking” it has been.

Barron Trump made a rare appearance at his father’s Inauguration ceremony recently. Barron who Donald Trump shares with Melania is the President’s youngest son. The 18-year-old received a special acknowledgment from his father during his speech.

The Republican gave a shoutout to Barron calling him his “very tall son.” The crowd erupted in cheers as Barron stood up and waved. Trump also shared how his son played a major role in securing the youth vote. The President shared that Barron gave him advice because he “understood the market.”

Barron Trump looks super proud of his dad. pic.twitter.com/Ge3TL0feSt — George (@BehizyTweets) January 20, 2025

Barron Trump is currently a student at the prestigious New York University in Manhattan and is studying at the Stern School of Business, where he started last September.

Melania recently shared how Barron’s experience at college so far has been. It is a given that the 18-year-old will not be having a “normal” thanks to his father being the President of America. “He loves his classes and his professors,” the First Lady revealed.

Melania Trump noted that her son is doing well at university and “thriving.” She added, “He’s enjoying being in New York City again.” She also noted that Barron is “strong” and realizes the reality of his situation.

“He knows that he’s in a different position than other children,” she shared.

Melania Trump, Barron Trump and Elon Musk. Truly a Historic Day 🇺🇸 Inauguration 2025 pic.twitter.com/CKcG3zz3Dl — Melissa 🇨🇦 (@MelissaLMRogers) January 20, 2025

A recent report by People revealed that the youngest Trump son has charmed everyone on campus already. “He’s a ladies’ man for sure. He’s really popular with the ladies,” the insider shared.

The source also added how a lot of people find Barron attractive given how “tall and handsome” he is. The report also noted that even liberals seem to be fond of the young man.

The fondness towards Barron Trump could be due to his amicable nature which was noticed by many at the inauguration ceremony. Barron made headlines for his interaction with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. A video from the ceremony that went viral showed him seemingly greeting the Democrats.

Jeremy Freeman, who is a lip reader revealed that Barron did indeed greet Joe and Kamala. The teenager turned to Joe Biden and shook hands while saying “G’day to you sir,” according to Freeman. He then moved on to greet Harris while saying, “Ma’am, good day.”

Barron’s gesture did not go unnoticed. Several people posted the clip online and praised the teenager for the act. “Barron has been raised right,” one netizen noted. “He is dignified,” another added.

In other news, Barron Trump is reportedly ready to re-launch his luxury real estate company. The venture that was previously dissolved was registered under the name Trump, Fulcher & Roxburgh Capital Inc. Barron’s former classmate Cameron Roxburgh and luxury real estate expert Carter Fulcher, are the partners in the business.