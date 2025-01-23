Melania Trump Reveals Why Barron Didn’t Choose to Live on NYU Campus, Says “It Was His Decision”

Melania Trump is a tiger mom, and she is not apologizing.

Ever since Donald Trump came into office in his first term, Melania Trump has been very protective of Barron and kept him away from the public eye. She kept him away from the political atmosphere.

Even now that Barron Trump is studying at NYU, he keeps a low profile and is hardly ever in the news. It was only when Donald Trump had won the election that the media could put a finger on Barron. When asked about his schooling at NYU, Donald Trump told the media personnel that Stern was a school of choice for Barron, and he chose the school himself. Melania Trump added that Barron was living at the Trump Towers in their New York home because he wished to stay at home. Before shifting to The White House, Melania Trump was living with her son in New York.

Barron Trump arrives at NYU for first day at college https://t.co/kSYvHsPfW1 pic.twitter.com/PWTTACIb76 — New York Post (@nypost) September 4, 2024

However, it was later found that the decision to live at home was Melania’s and she refused to let Barron live in on-campus housing.

Barron Trump has a lot of security that makes him very visible on campus. He is a well-known young adult, and Melania Trump does not want random people to have access to him or take advantage of him. Citing his security issues, Mrs. Trump made a command decision for Barron.

Sources close to young Trump say that he hardly has any friends. All his communication with his peer group is through video games. Though Melania encourages him to make new friends, she wants him to be careful, considering his father and MAGA politics.

It has been pointed out that even during his senior year in high school, Melania kept a tight leash on his circle of acquaintances.

Experts suggest that this type of restriction could cause Barron to be a quiet child who would find it difficult to navigate the world. However, considering his father’s stature and what is online, one might not consider Melania’s apprehensions extreme.

It was also suggested that Melania Trump’s regular interference in Barron’s life may cause problems for his dating life too. However, it has been reported that Barron Trump is a lively young man who is quite famous among “ladies” and has a good reputation among his peers, even liberal ones. He is an intelligent individual and has a sense of humor that is essential to breaking the ice when meeting new people.

LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON: Barron Trump revs up the crowd at the inaugural parade as supporters gather to celebrate the start of the new Trump era. pic.twitter.com/EYoqpigV13 — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 21, 2025

Melania Trump has been a protective mother and has successfully kept Barron under the wrap till now, but now that he has exploded onto the world media stage, it would be a challenge for parents to keep the youngest first son away from the spotlight. When asked about his friend circle, Donald Trump commented that he was not sure if Barron ever had a girlfriend and that he thinks his sons prefer his own company.