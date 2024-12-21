Melania Trump Keeps Barron Out of NYU Dorms, Prioritizes Staying Close, Source Claims

Barron Trump is a freshman at NYU's Stern School of Business and the 18-year-old is adjusting to his new life, including his father's presidency. However, unlike his other college mates, Barron is not living on campus. Instead, he's at his family's Midtown Manhattan residence, Trump Tower. And according to a source, Melania decided to keep her son off-campus.

A political source told PEOPLE, "She [Melania] will do everything she can to make sure Barron does well in school and is socially and mentally adjusted to his life as a college student. Living in a dorm in a college town isn't in the stars for him at this point." The insider further added that Barron already has his "own political ideas" and in light of the current situation, "It all needs to be monitored."

Barron Trump to live in Trump Tower while attending NYU.



And rightly so because his father Donald Trump, who is set to take over the White House as the 47th president of the United States, has been a subject of media scrutiny and controversies. So, according to a source, it is natural for Melania to keep Barron at home. "Whether or not others think he is capable of being on his own, Melania feels it's better to be around him as much as possible," the insider said, adding, "I see that continuing."

The Slovenian-American will be back as America's First Lady, serving the nation alongside her husband Trump. However, multiple sources are claiming she wouldn't be living full-time in the Presidential Palace. She would be dividing her time between New York City and Palm Beach, Florida. But, she would be present for major events and be active in her role, per CNN.

Melania is all smiles with Barron at Mar-a-Lago

Throughout Melania's life in the public eye, she has maintained a stoic demeanor, showcasing a silent power, unlike her husband. A woman of few words, she's devoted her time and energy to raising her only son while Trump chased after his political pursuits. And now that Barron has turned 18, the mother-son duo share a great bond, often engaging in open communications and navigating a life in the spotlight.

As the Trump family adjusts to a second term, a source said Melania is concerned about the "hate in the country and how it falls on her son, who is innocent of any of this," claiming that she'd do anything to shield her son from the same scrutiny her husband succumbed to. "She is and has been a good sounding board for him. They talk about life as it is and how they are in the spotlight," and have been trying to "normalize" life for him if at all it is possible.

Barron Trump is not your average NYU student. Incoming first lady Melania Trump opens up about the strength her son shows as he navigates college life under such unique circumstances.

A separate source affirmed that Barron is lucky to have Melania who has always been a 'present' parent. "Any child in the world spotlight like this would be lucky to have a parent so willing to give her time to help keep his life running smoothly," a Palm Beach source told PEOPLE. A second insider echoed, "She wants to encourage him to make friends, be super careful of the haters which can be anywhere — especially on college campuses these days."