Melania Trump Is the Only First Lady in Over 200 Years Who Has Not Achieved One Simple Feat

Melania Trump, poised to become first lady for the second time come January, continues to defy tradition. Amid renewed scrutiny over her unique journey to the White House, a shocking revelation has come to light— Melania is the only first lady in over 200 years to not have a college degree. This sets her apart from her predecessors, many of whom boast impressive academic credentials. Michelle Obama, for instance, earned her sociology degree from Princeton University before attending Harvard Law School. Laura Bush secured a bachelor’s in education and a master’s in library science.

If, 54 years ago, a young Melania Trump, born Melania Knauss, in a small town of 20,000 souls in Slovenia (then Yugoslavia), had been told by a crystal ball 🔮 that she would become the First Lady of the United States of America 🇺🇸 twice, she would never have believed it pic.twitter.com/JheAY2Rmh6 — Mambo Italiano (@mamboitaliano__) November 15, 2024

Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton holds honors in political science and a law degree from Yale. Nancy Reagan majored in English and drama at Smith College. Even Rosalynn Carter, though unable to complete college due to financial constraints, aspired to further her studies. Melania’s story, however, diverges prominently. Born in Slovenia, then part of the Socialist Federative Republic of Yugoslavia, she immigrated to the United States to pursue a modeling career. While she briefly attended the University of Ljubljana, she abandoned her efforts after a year.

Despite this, she is still listed as an alumnus on the university's website, alongside notable personalities like Slavoj Žižek, a controversial philosopher who endorsed Donald Trump in 2016, as reported by Irish Star. This educational gap has ignited discussions about how Melania redefines the role of the first lady. Her decision not to pursue a traditional academic path contrasts with her polished public persona.

Melania is breaking ground in her approach to the East Wing. Reports suggest that she is unlikely to move into the White House full-time during her second tenure in what will be a sharp farewell from every first lady before her. She recently remarked, “I’m not anxious because this time is different. I have much more experience and much more knowledge. I was in the White House before. When you go in, you know exactly what to expect,” as reported by CNN. Instead, she plans to split her time between New York City and Palm Beach, Florida, prioritizing her son Barron Trump’s education and personal comfort over traditional expectations. Barron, now attending New York University, has always been the central focus of Melania’s life.

In a recent interview, she asserted, “I could not say I’m an empty nester. I don’t feel that way. It was his decision to come here...he wants to be in New York, study...and live in his home and I respect that…He’s enjoying his college days. I hope he will have a great experience because his life is very different than any other 18-year-old.” Insiders, however, also reveal that Melania remains a trusted advisor to her husband, frequently facilitating strategic advice and pep talks, yet steering clear of overt political campaigning. During her first tenure, she redefined what it meant to be first lady, often challenging expectations with her actions—or lack thereof. At the Republican National Convention too, in August, Melania avoided introducing her husband Donald, breaking away from traditions.