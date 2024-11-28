Barron Trump’s Classmates at NYU Finally Revealed And They Are Just as Famous as Him

Barron Trump’s decision to enroll at New York University’s Stern School of Business caught many by surprise, given his family’s strong ties to the University of Pennsylvania and his father’s feisty departure from New York City politics. Donald Trump has been vocal about his discontent with New York City in recent years; in 2020, he infamously tweeted, “New York has gone to hell,” highlighting his agitation with the city’s political and social climate, as noted by The Independent. However, Barron's college places him among a host of other famous and talented classmates who are carving their own paths in various fields.

NYU students find out Barron Trump is their peer pic.twitter.com/clCGb4yGnj — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) September 4, 2024

Notably, Chance Combs, the daughter of Sean "Diddy" Combs, joined Tisch School of the Arts in 2023. She was overjoyed when she received the acceptance letter, a bright moment amid her father’s legal controversies. Talking about her passion, Chance shared, "Acting has helped me evolve more as a person, and it's helped me step out of my comfort zone… Zendaya is one of my biggest inspirations, and someone that I really want to work with in the future." Moreover, Chance has already graced high-profile events like the Oscars, as reported by Nicki Swift.

is nyu a real place or r u guys just lying. adam sandlers daughter, diddys daughters, and barron trump goes there? and the campus isnt really a campus? just say its fake — vix luvs hotch (@pennygargar) November 28, 2024

Another notable NYU student is Deacon Phillippe, son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe. Deacon is not only a burgeoning musician but also an aspiring actor who has worked on TV projects and is eyeing film roles alongside big names like Liam Neeson. His on-campus presence brings a blend of artistic creativity and entertainment legacy, qualities that resonate with the vibrant culture of NYU.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deacon (@deaconphillippe)

Deacon's collaboration with Jack Rucker, son of Darius Rucker, reveals the depth of talent within the university. Together they have produced songs and formed a close friendship. He remarked, "That was one of the most challenging things I ever did…I sing and play a little bit of keyboard, but I mostly make music on my computer."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryder Robinson (@mr.ryderrobinson)

Ryder Robinson, the son of Kate Hudson and Chris Robinson, is another of Barron’s potential classmates. Ryder, already making strides with his band might share some common ground with Barron as he navigates college life and balances fame. Hudson revealed, "I'll have a moment where I'll just start crying because something will — it will hit me that he's just not here. But he's having a blast; he's in the city."

Donald Trump arrives to speak with former First Lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on November 06, 2024, in Florida. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle)

The Tisch School of the Arts also houses Ava McIntosh, daughter of Amy Robach and Tim McIntosh. Ava’s love for music led to her debut album release, which coincided with personal challenges in her family life. Robach boasted about her daughter, "She was a performer at heart from the moment she entered this world — full of empathy and compassion — she's always made me proud with who she is but it's incredible to see where she's going and what she will become!"