Barron Trump Had to Face NYU Professors Who Once Signed Letter Calling Donald Trump a 'Threat'

It's not easy to be Barron Trump. The 18-year-old who recently graduated joined a university in New York City but his first day was met with some awkward encounters. Reportedly, the interim dean once called his father a "threat" to "our republic" and the professors of his institution were among the other signatories who signed an anti-Trump open letter back in October 2020.

MY GREATEST ADVISOR!!!😎🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/KScoxzM6UD — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) September 3, 2024

J.P. Eggers was one of 14 NYU Stern administrators who joined a group of over 1,000 people by signing a letter warning business leaders of his father Donald Trump. Aside from NYU, people associated with esteemed Business Schools in America like Harvard, Cornell, Yale, and Columbia also signed the document authored by Professor Deepak Malhotra of Harvard University, per Daily Beast.

The contents of the letter read, "It is time for business leaders to follow suit and speak out against the threat Trump poses to our country," referring to scientists, veterans, doctors, and other professional groups who favored Trump's Democratic rival Joe Biden in the 2020 elections. Furthermore, the letter added, "It is time for business leaders to declare publicly what so many have been saying privately: that President Trump is unfit to lead and is a threat to the Republic. And it is time for journalists to start asking America's CEOs whether they believe four more years of Trump would be good for the country."

NEW: Congrats to Barron Trump on graduating from high school today!



Former President Trump was able to attend the graduation ceremony at Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida -- despite the criminal trial in New York -- with former First Lady Melania Trump.



God bless Barron… pic.twitter.com/0hskqYzp0C — Caleb Parke (@calebparke) May 17, 2024

The youngest Trump graduated in May 2024 from Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida where he resided with his Slovenian mother Melania Trump. Following his last day of school, the media became curious about the young boy's next career move with some speculating he'd join politics.

Trump reveals where son Barron will attend college in exclusive interview with The Post pic.twitter.com/PD7M7ry4ts — New York Post (@nypost) August 20, 2024

After being accepted by a "lot of colleges," the former president confirmed to the Daily Mail that his son would be joining a prestigious institution in NY but remained tight-lipped about the name where annual tuition starts at about $62,700 per year. "He's a very high aptitude child, but he's no longer a child. He's just passed into something beyond child-dom. He's doing great."

It is now revealed that the towering 6ft 7 inches has joined NYU's Stern School of Business and will be living off campus, leading to an everyday commute from Trump Tower. Predictably, he was flanked by Secret Service security in a white t-shirt, black pants, Adidas Gazelle sneakers, and a black Swiss Gear backpack hung over his shoulder.

Barron Trump leaves Trump Tower to attend NYU! pic.twitter.com/3JZ2RAifen — The TRUMP PAGE 🇺🇸 (@MichaelDeLauzon) September 4, 2024

A source told the New York Post that he stepped down at the Manhattan campus and first met with the dean before going to the classes. The Republican candidate told the outlet, "It's a very high-quality place. He liked it. He liked the school. I went to Wharton, and that was certainly one that we were considering. We didn't do that. We went for Stern."

my homie going to school with barron trump wtf😭😭 pic.twitter.com/iE4ZVDNy3Y — juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) September 5, 2024

However, it would be a challenge for the Secret Service to have the son of the ex-president at Stern School, especially after their failure at the time of Trump's assassination attempt. Former agent Paul Eckloff told The Independent, "Let's say that a president's child is at a party and someone tweets out their picture. Now, their location is broadcast on social media, and they could become a target. That can endanger everybody."