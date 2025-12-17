“Miriam Gave My Campaign 250 Million”—Donald Trump Praises GOP Megadonor at Hanukkah Celebration

Trigger Warning: The article mentions details about a tragic mass shooting.

Donald Trump attended the White House Hanukkah celebration on December 15, 2025. The 79-year-old delivered a speech and addressed attendees at the event.

The Jewish holiday began on December 7 and concluded on December 15. The annual reception has been hosted by the president and first lady to honor Hanukkah since 2011.

Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, lasts eight days. The holiday commemorates the Maccabees’ victory over King Antiochus IV and the miracle of the oil in the Temple. Traditions include lighting the National Menorah, symbolizing the eight-day miracle, and reciting prayers.

Tonight, President Trump hosted a Hanukkah celebration at the White House, marking the first such event since the George W. Bush. pic.twitter.com/jKcJAHzbHP — Iranian American 🇺🇸 (@IranLionness) December 17, 2025

The tradition dates back thousands of years and is observed according to the Hebrew calendar, with its dates falling on the Gregorian calendar. People traditionally eat fried foods such as latkes and commemorate the miracle of the oil burning in the Temple.

Last year, Hanukkah was observed from December 25 to January 2. This year, Trump opened his remarks on an upbeat note. During his speech, he mentioned Miriam Adelson, a billionaire casino magnate and prominent Republican megadonor.

Adelson, the widow of Las Vegas Sands founder Sheldon Adelson, has been one of Trump’s most significant financial backers and a major supporter of GOP causes.

Donald Trump won the presidential election on November 6, 2025, securing 312 electoral votes to Kamala Harris’ 226.

Trump: Miriam gave my campaign indirectly and directly, 250 million. She was number one. When someone can give you 250 million, I think we can give her the opportunity to say hello. pic.twitter.com/ZoziGyWZmb — Acyn (@Acyn) December 17, 2025

He also made history by becoming the first president since George W. Bush to win the popular vote. Additionally, Trump made history as only the second U.S. leader to serve two nonconsecutive terms, following Grover Cleveland.

At the reception, Trump called her to the podium, saying, “Miriam gave my campaign indirectly and directly, 250 million. She was number one.” He added, “When someone can give you 250 million, I think we can give her the opportunity to say hello.”

Trump made similar remarks while addressing the Israeli Knesset in October 2025, where he acknowledged the Adelsons’ influence and support, including large donations to his campaigns.

The money was not given directly to Trump or his agenda. Instead, it was funneled through super PACs and aligned political groups, which are legally permitted to raise and spend unlimited sums independently of a candidate’s campaign. Miriam Adelson has long been associated with strong pro-Israel ties.

Adelson appeared to encourage Trump to consider another term as he invited her to the podium and urged the crowd to cheer. “Think about it,” she said while smiling at Trump.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Real News, Not Bullshit (@realnewsnobullshit)

On December 6, 2017, Trump decided to move the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, fulfilling a campaign promise and aiming to demonstrate his party’s credibility by delivering results where his predecessors had not. Trump has previously been vocal about the role of private donors in funding his ambitious projects and their outsized influence in American politics.

According to Fox News, Trump also assured people that they should not be afraid to celebrate the festival following the tragic targeted attack at Bondi Beach in Australia. “Celebrate proudly, be proud of who you are,” Trump reassured people on December 14.

These remarks were made on the same day as the shooting, when two gunmen opened fire during a Hanukkah celebration known as “Chanukah by the Sea” near Bondi Beach in Sydney. The attack left 16 people dead, including one of the shooters, and around 40 others injured.

Authorities identified the attackers as a father and son. The older gunman, Sajid Akram, 50, was killed by police at the scene, while the younger, Naveed Akram, 24, was wounded and remains in custody.

As concerns over the rise in terrorist attacks grew and condolences poured in, Yael Eckstein, president of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, described the incident as “a wakeup call” for the community.

“Terror doesn’t stop in America or in Europe or in Australia. It’s not only targeting the Jews, it’s also targeting the Christians,” Eckstein said on “Fox & Friends Weekend.” “The answer to this darkness is light.”

Around the same time, another devastating attack took place on the Brown University campus in the United States, leaving two students dead and several others wounded.