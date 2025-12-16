Donald Trump Brags About “Great Year” Ahead of Address to the Nation. Internet Thinks Otherwise

Donald Trump is all set to address the nation tomorrow. In a Truth Social post, he wrote, “My Fellow Americans: I will be giving an address to the nation tomorrow night, live from the White House, at 9 P.M. EST.”

Donald Trump added in his Truth Social post, “I look forward to ‘seeing’ you then. It has been a great year for our Country, and THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”

🚨 PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP’S ADDRESS TO THE NATION 📺 TOMORROW NIGHT AT 9 PM EST pic.twitter.com/1iUoGLn399 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 16, 2025

As always, Donald Trump’s post garnered a lot of reactions, mostly negative. “A great year? Tell that to the 20 million jobs lost to your tariffs, the allies you’ve alienated, and the Constitution you’ve shredded. Can’t wait for the sequel: “THE BESTEST CHAOS YET TO COME,” ranted a furious X user.

Another section of the Internet was busy guessing what the topic could be. “Okay, I hope it’s not all about hype and brag,” an X user wrote. “Doesn’t he address the nation every day?” asked a second.

Meanwhile, on social media platform X, united by anger, users slammed Trump. The guesswork began like clockwork on social media. “Is this one going to be AI?” a curious user asked. “Another boastful speech about how great he is,” asked another.

While some contemplated what Trump would talk about. “He’s going to announce something that will be a total waste of time,” a comment read. “Will you be invading a new country to distract from the Epstein files?” asked a person.

Another user shared his observation about a quintessential Trump session, which read, “You only need to listen to him speak a dozen times, and then you will never have to listen to him again. Same punch lines, same lies. If he ever did what he said he would do, he’d have to come up with new material.”

This X user had a similar school of thought and asked, “Address the nation the week that the Epstein Files have to be released? Ha, this should be good.” Some more comments like “This address could’ve been an email. Instead, it’s appointment television,” and “I hope it’s not another curveball that somehow derails the files coming out on Friday” popped up in the comments.

In the wake of the “great year” Trump is talking about, the plight of over 750K unpaid federal workers notwithstanding, he was mostly busy with his leisurely golfing hours. And when the government shutdown happened, the President actively blamed the Democrats for the shutdown of the government.

In addition to that, the many architectural projects were also a part of the “great year,” which included Trump’s $300 million ballroom renovation. For starters, it crossed the whopping budget of $300 million. Secondly, there was a debate about taxpayers’ money being used for the renovations. However, Trump claimed that the ballroom has been funded by private donors only.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 04:12 PM EST 11/09/25 The Main Entrance to the new Ballroom at the White House! pic.twitter.com/VhMOyY7UCG — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) November 9, 2025

Thirdly, for the renovation of the ballroom, the entire East Wing of the White House was demolished. Contrary to the big initial claims that the existing structure would not undergo any major changes, Trump went on to destroy the entire East Wing, causing online outrage.

Also, when the government struggled to pay for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), aka food stamps, this year, Donald Trump hosted a “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody” bash at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.