“Don’t Care About Your Ballroom” – Netizens Say After Trump Shares New Pics of The White House Renovations

Not a day goes by without Donald Trump’s Ballroom makeover snowballing into a controversy. Ever since the President announced the ambitious $300 million project, it has remained in one controversy or the other.

For starters, it has crossed the whopping budget of $300 million. Secondly, there has been debate about taxpayers’ money being used for the renovations. However, Trump claims that the ballroom has been funded by private donors only.

Thirdly, for the renovation of the ballroom, the entire East Wing of the White House has been demolished. Contrary to the big initial claims that the existing structure would not undergo any major changes, Trump went on to destroy the entire East Wing, causing online outrage.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 04:12 PM EST 11/09/25 The Main Entrance to the new Ballroom at the White House!

Amid all the outrage, Trump shared a picture of the interiors of the White House Ballroom in his new Truth Social entry. United by fury, a section of the Internet was quick to shred Trump for the tasteless interiors. The caption on the post read, “Main Entrance to the new Ballroom at the White House.”

Trump, who is known for taking a gilded route in almost all White House renovations, ditched his staple gold and has used dull ivory and other shades of white. The sole dash of gold used is in the statement curtains and the rim of chairs.

The string of posts slamming Trump was bombarded with comments about the President, underlying problems like taxpayers’ money being misused, the government shutdown, among others, were also highlighted.

“People are starving all over the country, and you insult them by gloating over a new Ballroom and babies can’t get their nourishment,” an X user wrote.

In the wake of the recent SNAP funds and the rising prices of groceries, another one pointed out, “It takes some nerve to talk about a ballroom, especially since it’s the people’s house, not Donald Trump’s. Besides, how many Americans don’t have enough income to eat or even visit family for Thanksgiving? How many MAGAs are there? It’s unthinkable that they still support Trump.”

Echoing similar thoughts on X, another one wrote, “Who cares? Only the powerful and influential, and wealthy can sit at the table. Average Americans can only be lucky in a lifetime.” Another netizen commented, “Looks like they still have food at the White House.”

Slamming Trump’s architectural dream project, another one wrote, “We don’t care. Do your work and work for America. Who wants to see a lavish ballroom while they struggle to pay bills? Many need to take on two or three jobs to take care of their families, so, no, they don’t care about your ballroom.”

Netizens’ take on the visual appeal of the Ballroom interiors veered from “tasteless” to “too bland.” Referring to Trump’s signature orange tan, a user wrote, “He walks around in orange face, what do you expect?”

The controversy surrounding Trump’s White House makeovers refuses to die. It began with the Ballroom. His gold dash additions in the Lincoln Bathroom also garnered a negative response from a section of the Internet lately.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 01:02 PM EST 10/31/25 I renovated the Lincoln Bathroom in the White House. It was renovated in the 1940s in an art deco green tile style, which was totally inappropriate for the Lincoln Era. I did it in black and white polished Statuary marble.

Trump also recently added a label at the Oval Office, which sparked dementia rumors and conversations online about the President’s deteriorating health condition. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the White House renovations have become the fulcrum around which the controversy has coalesced.

In addition to all these major architectural tweaks, Trump also introduced the Presidential Walk of Fame walkway outside the West Wing of the White House during his second term.

Meanwhile, last month, the FLOTUS office shared an update on the White House Holiday tours that will be resuming their course Christmas onwards this year. However, there was no mention of the demolished East Wing of the White House, which housed Melania Trump’s office and staff. The sole information given was about the “updated route” for the guests.