Trump’s New Oval Office Label Sparks Dementia Rumors – “To Keep Him from Getting Lost?”

Donald Trump and White House renovations are a match made in meme heaven. The tales of Trump and his many renovations at the White House are well known. In addition to the $300 million Ballroom and the Lincoln Bathroom makeover, the Presidential Walk of Fame walkway, Trump added a new gilded sign at the entrance of the Oval Office as seen from the White House Rose Garden. And it says, wait for it…’The Oval Office.’

Looks like there is a new sign outside the Oval Office. pic.twitter.com/b7oCYRp4nY — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 5, 2025

After the picture of the new Oval Office sign went insanely viral, netizens flooded social media with memes. The meme templates veered from the election results to East Wing demolition and the tacky aesthetics. “Donald Trump rage shopping on Etsy,” read a tweet. “So that construction crews don’t accidentally demolish it,” another one added.

Simply put, the gold aesthetics were not a hit with users. “It’s becoming a golf clubhouse,” an X user wrote. “Looks like it’s on printer paper,” another pointed out. “Because nothing screams Presidential dignity like slapping a gaudy gold sticker on the Oval Office door that looks like it was ripped off a casino slot machine,” wrote a user.

Trump’s love for gold is well known. Many memes and comments didn’t forget that. “You can never have enough tacky gold,” read a remark. “Rapidly becoming Mar-a-Lago,” another netizen wrote. Commenting on the gilded sign, another user added, “Why are we gold-plating the White House while our people go without food, healthcare, and education?”

Many comments made references to Trump’s alleged deteriorating health and dementia rumors. Questions like “Why does he need a sign? Is he getting lost?” and “Is that so Trump can remember where he is?” and “Someone having trouble finding his way around?” kept popping up. “It’s to keep Trump from getting lost,” another user wrote. “They are having to label the rooms now for Trump? We use to do that for my elderly grandpa with dementia,” another tweet read.

More dementia related comments followed: “Signs and labels are important for dementia patients to help them navigate their environment, maintain independence, and stay safe.”

Meanwhile, Trump’s longtime critic and California Governor Gavin Newsom also shared a meme on the new Oval Office sign. Taking a leaf from the “Live, Laugh, Love” quote, Newsom tweaked it to “Live, Laugh, Lose.”

Trump’s health, both cognitive and physical, is often brought up in online debates and also by the opposition. Social media users and medical professionals have often talked about the possibility of Trump showing signs of dementia. Trump, who claims to be one of “the healthiest presidents that’s ever lived,” is rarely seen addressing his health conditions and has always been discreet.

In September this year, tech giant Google was accused of blocking searches about Donald Trump having Dementia. When questions about Donald Trump’s health were asked, AI Overviews displayed the text, “An AI Overview is not available for this search.”

Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, alleged that the U.S. President’s cognitive health has been deteriorating. “In terms of his functioning on a cognitive leve,l absolutely, there’s been deterioration. Donald is somebody with severe psychiatric disorders for decades that have remained untreated; any illness you have that you don’t treat will worsen,” Mary Trump said during an interview earlier this year.