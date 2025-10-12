“He’s Going Downhill” – Donald Trump Sparks Dementia Concerns After Failing to Recognize Journalist He Spoke to Four Days Earlier

Amid growing speculations about Donald Trump’s health, the President has made another lapse that fueled the fire regarding his mental health condition. While attending a press conference before Trump was set to go to the Middle East, he was asked a bunch of questions by a journalist, whom he failed to recognize, despite having talked to her only four days back.

The journalist was Dasha Burns, from Politico and Trump was absolutely not happy with her questions. He asked, “Boy, she asks a lot of questions. Who are you with?” When Burns provided that detail, the President said, “Dasha, Politico, ugh. Politico has gone bad. They’ve been so wrong about everything. Let’s get somebody else to ask some questions. You mind? Politico is fake news.”

TRUMP: Boy, she asks a lot of questions. Who are you with? BURNS: Politico. Dasha Burns, sir TRUMP: Dasha, Politico, ugh. Politico has gone bad. They’ve been so wrong about everything. Let’s get somebody else to ask some questions. You mind? Politico is fake news. pic.twitter.com/vwhyAEUhyz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 12, 2025

He then proceeded to ignore her and moved on to other journalists. While Trump’s behavior towards a journalist not coming from one of his favored media houses is not something new, what has sparked concern is the fact that on October 8, Burns had posted, “I just got off the phone with President Trump.”

In her post, she had also detailed the conversation she had with Donald Trump, which mainly focused on the peace deal between Hamas and Israel. However, the way she was asked about her identity again at the press conference makes it seem like Trump did not have any memory of the conversation he had with her and had completely forgotten who she was.

Netizens were quick to spot this lapse on Donald Trump’s part and came forward with different kinds of comments. One user wrote, “The 25th amendment, please.” It should be noted here that the 25th Amendment allows the Vice President to take over the duties of the President if the latter passes away or suffers from some tragedy or seems to be unfit for continuing with the presidential duties.

🚨 NEW: I just got off the phone with President Trump. What he said about how he’s feeling after announcing a peace deal between Israel and Hamas ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wIbzPUHTgJ — Dasha Burns (@DashaBurns) October 9, 2025

JD Vance had already once enthusiastically said that he was ready to take over Trump if the President were to suffer from some misfortune.

Another user also commented on Trump’s health, saying, “He’s going downhill fast.” This is not the first time that the President is under the spotlight for showing signs of declining mental and physical health, as this has been going on for a while now.

Donald Trump also happened to have his second official medical checkup just within six months of having the first one and given the fact that The White House and all of Trump’s administration boast of his good health, that decision appeared to be rather strange.

The bruises on his hand also raise concern, though Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has claimed that those are from the President doing handshakes.

Regardless of what Trump’s office wants the public to believe about his health, a large chunk of the population remains skeptical about his condition and with the continuous public lapses that Trump has been having lately, it now remains to be seen how he and his team handle the questions about his health, going forward.