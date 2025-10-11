Donald Trump Doesn’t Have the Sweetest Relationship With His Kids – And With This One, It’s Especially Sour

Donald Trump has five children, but he isn’t the kind of parent to whom it all comes naturally. Over the years, he has had some awkward encounters with his own kids. From controversial remarks about Ivanka to occasionally undermining Donald Trump Jr., President Trump has a distinctly different relationship with each of his children.

Despite the awkward moments, he’ll still consider himself to be a great dad. Given who he is, his children would likely agree with him, too. “Initially, Trump struggled to connect with his children — Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric, whom he had with his first wife, Ivana.

His wife at the time, Ivana Trump, once said he seemed lost when trying to converse with his children. She said, “He did not know how to speak the children’s language.” Despite that, Ivanka has praised him and even compared him to Founding Father Thomas Jefferson.

Moreover, Trump wasn’t too fond of diaper duty, as Ivana said he never changed a diaper when they were together. He told her, “I’m really, like, a great father, but certain things you do and certain things you don’t. It’s just not for me.”

When Donald Trump had his youngest child, Barron, with Melania, the pattern continued. She once said, “He didn’t change diapers and I am completely fine with that.” She also mentioned how they know their roles, and it’s important to know what works for you.

Coming to Trump’s second wife, Marla, she mentioned he was a caring father and loved his kids, but everything turned out to be a negotiation. For him, business and work came first, and he chose to travel a lot for it.

Trump’s children arrive in birth order, with Barron looking so much like his father. pic.twitter.com/Hs81pl3e7c — Still🏝️Roaming (@roaming_rn) January 20, 2025

Then came Trump’s divorce, which actually brought him, Ivanka, and Don Jr. closer to each other after the controversy: “Bizarrely, it also made us closer to dad.” They were grateful for his presence in their life. Among Trump’s controversial takes on parenting, he has said, “I’ll supply funds, and she’ll take care of the kids so that he won’t take care of them.

Since he wasn’t a present dad, Marla took Tiffany to California and raised her as a single parent, which affected how she is seen now. It’s said that she doesn’t really suit the Trump political brand. Moreover, they don’t speak for months despite the online tributes from her about Trump. Trump’s relationship with his eldest son, Don Jr., hasn’t always been smooth. He reportedly expected more from him than he has delivered.

So now Trump has high hopes for the youngest, Barron, whom he’s a big fan of. He doesn’t leave a chance to praise his ideas and how his involvement helped in getting young people’s votes.

When Eric was a kid, he did not see his dad much, so it’s said that he was practically raised by his elder brother, Don Jr, as he considered him his mentor. Needless to say, he loves his father and appreciates him, but he wasn’t very present.

It seems the Trump children may never fully escape their father’s shadow or the pressure to follow his lead. They have this pressure to do right as a member of the Trump family. A business insider once said,” He has these expectations that everyone exists to serve him.”