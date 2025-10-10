Donald Trump Leaves Public Confused After Claiming He’d Cut Drug Prices by 500%

Donald Trump is not mathematically inclined, and his recent claim is evidence enough. The President recently made a bizarre claim regarding getting pharmaceutical companies to cut down on prices. The claim has left people questioning the 79-year-old’s understanding of numbers.

Netizens were left confused after the President announced that he would convince the big pharma companies to slash prices by a drastic percentage. Trump strangely claimed that he would force the companies to bring down the prices by 100%.

His claims got even more unrealistic as he continued to demand a “100%, 200, 300, 500% and even more” price slash. The 79-year-old began by claiming that they were “saving health care.”

“One of the things we’re doing is we are going to be reducing the cost of medicines by 100%, 200, 300, 500%, even more,” he added in a moment that left everyone bamboozled.

Unsurprisingly, this isn’t the first time the President has exaggerated numbers. He previously promised the people of America that he would decrease the drug prices by “1200, 1300, 1400, 1500%”

“I don’t mean 50%, I mean 1400, 1500%,” he further clarified to show that he means business. The President seems to have missed the point that if a 100% price reduction is applied to a commodity, it would mean it’s free.

Social media users who are tired of the President’s flawed logic and faulty mathematical skills took to X to express their disbelief. “Finally a way for all of us to get rich from buying our drugs,” one wrote.

“Numbers nobody has ever seen before because they don’t exist,” another added sarcastically. “So, when you get to the pharmacy, you get paid for coming to pick up your medication. How magical,” one user commented while pointing out the flawed claim.

Several others noted how anything over a 100% price slash would mean that an individual who purchased medication would not only get it for free but also get paid. “Spin the wheel, pick whatever number it lands on, and that’s the figure of the day,” one user joked.

In other news, the President did manage to strike a deal with Pfizer. The pharmaceutical company has voluntarily come to the decision to sell its drugs at a decreased price to patients. Noteworthy clause in the development is that the company would be compelled to sell the drugs “direct to consumer” on a “TrumpRx.”

TrumpRx, the President shared to would be run by the federal government. Not much about the website or how the program will work has been revealed yet.