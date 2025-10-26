Historic Value of 124-year Old East Wing As Donald Trump Tears It Down for His $300 Ballroom

Donald Trump has fired up the critics with his White House renovation. To make space for his $300 million ballroom, the POTUS is tearing down the facade of the East Wing, which holds great historical value. Initially, while preaching his idea to install the 90,000 square foot event space, Trump promised that it would not “interfere with the current building.” However, after demolition crews were spotted, it was confirmed that he is not keeping up his earlier promise.

The new event space, which was initially slated to cost $250 million, is being funded by wealthy donors from the tech industry and many defense executives as well. According to a senior administration official, the entire East Wing is expected to be demolished “by this weekend,” to make space for his ballroom, reports the New York Times.

His decision has faced the wrath of many, as the East Wing holds special historic value for the United States. Originally called the East Terrace, it was built by President Theodore Roosevelt in 1902. The last time the White House was renovated was in 1942, by President Franklin Roosevelt, who also expanded the East Wing to add an emergency underground bunker. He also added a Family Theater Screening room to the White House.

There is also an East Garden, better known as the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden. It is situated just south of the East Colonnade.

Now that Trump is tearing down it all, many are not happy with his decision, especially his backing away from his initial promises. According to the Mirror, U.S Treasury Department Workers, who get to have a direct view of the East Wing, have been asked not to take photographs as the demolition continues.

When the construction is completed, Donald Trump will have a $300 million ballroom, which will accommodate 650 people for any event. This is an expansion of space from the East Wing’s current 200-person capacity.

Previously, the Republican leader has boasted that the ballroom will not cost taxpayers a dime, because it was being privately funded by “many generous Patriots, Great American Companies, and, yours truly”. As per the BBC, the donors might include major tech companies like Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, and Google. Defense contractors and communications companies like Lockheed Martin, T-Mobile, Comcast, and Palantir are also pitching in.

Douglas Brinkley, a presidential historian, had a strong reaction to the demolition of the historic East Wing. “Maybe it’s just the dislike of change on my part, but it seemed painful, almost like slashing a Rembrandt painting. Or defacing a Michelangelo sculpture,” he told WTOP News.