Michelle Obama And Stephen King Reminisce On Rob And Michele Reiner

Former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, were set to meet up with Rob and Michele Reiner on the day they died.

Michelle Obama paid tribute to the Reiners on Jimmy Kimmel Live, saying they were “some of the most decent, courageous people you ever want to know.” She explained how she and Barack were set to meet the Reiners on the same day the couple was found dead.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, Obama said, “We were supposed to be seeing them that night – last night.” However, she didn’t reveal what their plans had been, but the Reiners were known to have attended a Christmas party hosted by Conan O’Brien on Saturday, together with their son, Nick, who was arrested on suspicion of murdering his parents.

Rob and Michele Reiner’s bodies were found in their home in Brentwood, Los Angeles at 3:30 pm local time on Sunday. Both had died of stabbing, and the Los Angeles Police Department said officers from robbery homicide division “determined that the Reiners were the victims of homicide”. Moreover, their son Nick Reiner, 32, was arrested at around 9:15 pm the same day. He remains in custody without bail.

Michelle Obama also addressed a social media post made by President Donald Trump, in which he called Rob Reiner “deranged,” a statement that has drawn widespread condemnation. She said, “Let me just say this: unlike some people, Rob and Michele Reiner are some of the most decent, courageous people you ever want to know. They are not deranged or crazed.”

Obama added, “What they have always been are passionate people who – in a time when there’s not a lot of courage going on – they were the kind of people who were ready to put their actions behind what they cared about. And they cared about their family. And they cared about this country. And they cared about fairness and equity. And that is the truth.”

Meanwhile, former US president Barack Obama had posted a statement on social media about the Reiners, writing, “Together, he and his wife lived lives defined by purpose. They will be remembered for the values they championed and the countless people they inspired.”

Horror author Stephen King also made a statement about the death of the Rob Reiner, noting that he had been the filmmaker for two adaptations of his books. King said, “I marveled at what a good story the truth could make in the right hands.”

The most important film was the adaptation of King’s novel, originally titled, The Body, but later renamed Stand By Me. The author wrote that Reiner invited him to watch a private screening of the movie in 1985 and instantly marveled at how the book’s adaptation transported him back to his Maine childhood in the late 1950s. King wrote that it is still “the only nakedly autobiographical story” he’s ever written and it was based on his own personal story.

Reportedly child actor Gordie Lachance was the stand-in for King, while Chris Chambers played the role of one of his friends, plus there was a menacing junkyard dog in real life, but he wasn’t named Chopper.

As noted by Rolling Stone, King was so emotional as the movie ended and “surprised the hell out of myself by giving him a hug. I’m not ordinarily a hugging man, and I don’t think he was used to getting them. He stiffened, muttered something about being glad I liked it, and we both stepped away.”

King went on to write, “Nostalgia can be dangerous when it’s up close,” but he and Reiner did, apparently have a more “normal conversation” about the movie. When King was asked by Reiner for any notes, the author said he had none, writing, “I had just let the whole thing wash over me,” he said. “I marveled at what a good story the truth could make in the right hands.”

Reiner was also behind the film adaptation of Stephen King’s Misery, and the author said it’s both funny and touching, saying, “This woman has never had anyone to teach her the correct pronunciation, adding, “Rob caught that perfectly.“

A great filmmaker, credited by a great horror author is the best way to describe Rob Reiner, and King, like many others, is mourning the passing of Rob and his wife, Michele.