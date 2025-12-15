LAPD Questions Son, Nick Reiner, Following Deaths of Parents Michele and Rob Reiner

Nick Reiner is being questioned by the Los Angeles Police Department after his parents’ deaths, Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner, reports PEOPLE. According to the outlet, although no arrests have been made so far, multiple sources have indicated him as a person of interest.

PEOPLE reported that Rob and Michele were found dead on Sunday, December 14. Their daughter Romy discovered the bodies.

At about 3:30 p.m. that day, the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) received a 911 call reporting a medical emergency at the home. By the time they arrived, Rob and Michele were pronounced dead.

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that the Robbery-Homicide Division is now in charge of the investigation. No one has been taken into custody for the crime.

Although some sources claim that Nick killed his parents, authorities have not confirmed those allegations. Nick has previously spoken publicly about his struggles with addiction. As a teenager, he battled substance abuse and was homeless for a period of time.

In 2016, Nick Reiner gave an interview to PEOPLE in which he reflected on his recovery. “Now, I’ve been home for a really long time, and I’ve sort of gotten acclimated back to being in L.A. and being around my family,” he said at the time.

Experts believe that because of his troubled past, many people have been quick to place blame on him for his parents’ deaths. Rob Reiner, 78, Nick’s father, was a renowned director best known for films such as The Princess Bride (1987), Misery (1990), A Few Good Men (1992), and When Harry Met Sally (1989).

It was on the set of When Harry Met Sally that Rob met Michele, a meeting that ultimately changed the film’s ending. In 2024, the late director explained that the movie was originally supposed to have a “tear-jerking ending.” However, after falling in love with Michele, he felt compelled to shift the conclusion to a more traditional “guy-gets-the-girl” ending—one that ultimately helped turn the film into one of the all-time romantic comedy classics.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time,” a spokesperson for the Reiner family told Variety in a statement.

Meanwhile, LAPD Chief Detective Alan Hamilton confirmed on Sunday that the investigation remains ongoing. In a statement, he said, “At this time, the LAPD is not seeking anyone as a suspect or a person of interest … and we will not do so until our investigation progresses further.”