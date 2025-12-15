Obama, Harris, Newsom, Pelosi Honor Activist Rob Reiner’s Incredible Legacy

Rob Reiner’s death has unleashed many tributes from political leaders underscoring that his legacy reaches far beyond film and television. Barack Obama, Kamala Harris, Gavin Newsom, and Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi all remembered Reiner’s decades of activism. They acknowledged how he helped in shaping policy, advancing equality, and improving the lives of families and children across the country.

Former President Barack Obama highlighted Reiner’s belief that storytelling and civic action belonged together. In a post on X, Obama wrote that he and his wife, Michelle Obama, were “heartbroken” by the death of Rob and Michele Singer Reiner. While Barack praised Reiner’s success in film and television, he pointed out that the director’s work went beyond TV and film. He wrote, “But beneath all of the stories he produced was a deep belief in the goodness of people—and a lifelong commitment to putting that belief into action.” Barack added, “Together, he and his wife lived lives defined by purpose. They will be remembered for the values they championed and the countless people they inspired.”

Reiner and his wife were friends with former Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff. She honored him and his wife on X, sharing that he was an activist in his own right. She penned, “Rob loved our country, cared deeply about the future of our nation, and fought for America’s democracy.” Harris also spoke about the deceased couple’s relationship, sharing insights about their marriage. “Rob and his wife Michele loved each other very much,” she said.

California Governor Gavin Newsom released an official statement about the death of the Reiners. He called Reiner a “big-hearted genius” and spoke about his “boundless empathy [that] made his stories timeless, teaching generations how to see goodness and righteousness in others.” Newsom did not forget the political impact that Reiner made as an activist. “Rob was a passionate advocate for children and for civil rights — from taking on Big Tobacco to fighting for marriage equality to serving as a powerful voice in early education. He made California a better place through his good works,” he stated.

Perhaps Newsom summed up Reiner’s life best when he said, “Rob will be remembered for his remarkable filmography and for his extraordinary contribution to humanity.”

I loved Michele and Rob Reiner. They were among my closest friends. We raised our kids together, from mommy and me on up. We laughed together, we cried together, we played together, we dreamed together. We had dinner this past week, and they were in the best place in the their… pic.twitter.com/TCDRkyAzqy — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) December 15, 2025

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi echoed that sentiment, pointing to Reiner’s as “remarkable and excellent in every field and endeavor they pursued.” Pelosi continued, “Rob cared deeply about people and demonstrated that in his civic activities — whether by supporting the First 5 initiative or fighting against Prop 8 in California. Civically, he was a champion for the First Amendment and the creative rights of artists.” Pelosi and her family were too saddened by the loss of “our very dear friends.”

Dear MAGA — if you are cheering & posting disgusting comments celebrating the tragic death of Rob Reiner, here is a video of his gracious, unifying comments on the murder of Charlie Kirk. PLEASE WATCH: pic.twitter.com/vjwwFTN8O3 — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) December 15, 2025

Reiner’s activism spanned decades and cause, Deadline reports. Beyond his Hollywood career, he became a central figure in campaigns for same-sex marriage, co-founding the American Foundation for Equal Rights. The organization played a key role in the legal fight against California’s Proposition 8, and contributed to the restoration of marriage equality in the state.

He was also widely recognized for his leadership on children’s policy, per EIN Presswire. First 5 California, the early childhood initiative Reiner championed, has funded health screenings, early learning programs, and parenting support for millions of families.

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer are together and with his mother, Estelle and father Carl, again. There was so much of Rob that we really appreciated and admired over the years, and directing movies, certainly was one of those, as well as speaking up. He and Michele are missed. pic.twitter.com/x4jNTsMmKo — Christmas 🎄Rad🎄Finch ( 13x ) (@RadFinch) December 15, 2025

Other leaders joined the chorus of praise. Per NBC News, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said Reiner and Michele used their platform as they “fought for early childhood development and marriage equality, working to overturn Proposition 8.”

Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were found dead at their Los Angeles home. While details remain limited, the reaction from political leaders has focused less on the tragedy itself and more on what Reiner built during his lifetime.

For many honoring him now, Rob Reiner’s lasting legacy is not only the films that shaped American culture, but the policies, programs, and movements he helped move forward. As Obama, Harris, Newsom, and Pelosi all made clear in their tributes, Reiner is being remembered as someone who believed activism mattered — and proved it through action.