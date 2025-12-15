Los Angeles authorities have taken Rob Reiner’s son Nick Reiner into custody in connection with the brutal double murder of his parents, acclaimed director Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, following a shocking discovery inside their Brentwood home on Sunday afternoon. The Hollywood community and fans around the world were left reeling as the apparent familicide unfolded, with Brentwood, Californi police now treating the case as an active homicide investigation.

Nick Reiner is being held under a $400 million bail. Brentwood Emergency responders were called to the longtime residence of Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Singer Reiner, 68, shortly after 3:30 p.m. on December 14, after a distress call prompted a medical aid response. Upon arrival, firefighters found both victims dead with wounds consistent with stabbing, according to law enforcement sources. Their daughter, Romy Reiner reportedly discovered the bodies, prompting the alarm that brought first responders to the scene.

Almost immediately, suspicion of the Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner double murder fell on the couple’s 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner. Rob Reiner’s son was taken into custody just hours after news of the slaying of the award-winning director and his wife broke. Los Angeles law enforcement has confirmed that he is being held as detectives continue their investigation into the double homicide, according to a breaking news report by New York Post.

Formal charges in the crime have not yet been filed against Rob Reiner’s son and authorities have refrained from officially naming him as an arrested suspect at this stage.

Rob Reiner’s storied career spanned decades in film and television. He became a household name in the 1970s with his role as Mike “Meathead” Stivic on the landmark sitcom All in the Family, and later transitioned into a highly respected film director with classics such as The Princess Bride, This Is Spinal Tap, When Harry Met Sally…, and A Few Good Men. His creative influence touched multiple generations of audiences and filmmakers.

Michele Singer Reiner was known both as a devoted partner and accomplished photographer, whose work had been featured widely in the years before her death. The couple had been married since 1989 and shared three children: Nick Reiner, Jake Reiner, and Romy Reiner.

Nick Reiner’s life had not been without struggle. Rob Reiner’s son had spoken publicly about battles with addiction, including periods of homelessness. Rob Reiner and Nick Reiner and once co-wrote the semi-autobiographical film Being Charlie, which drew from his experiences with addiction and recovery.

Law enforcement officials have emphasized that the investigation is active and evolving. Detectives are working to secure a search warrant for a thorough examination of the Reiner residence and associated evidence.

The news has sent shockwaves through Hollywood and beyond, with Rob Reiner tributes pouring in from colleagues, admirers, and political figures lauding Reiner’s creative legacy and social contributions.

As the investigation into Rob Reiner’s son Nick Reiner continues, authorities urge anyone with additional information to come forward. For now, the community mourns the loss of two beloved figures and awaits further clarity on what led to the tragic deaths of Rob and Michele Singer Reiner.