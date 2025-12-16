Joe Biden Makes Rare Public Appearance at Eagles Game – And Fans Can’t Stop Comparing Him to Trump

Joe Biden has kept a relatively low profile ever since President Donald Trump began his second term in January. However, he made a rare public appearance on December 14 to cheer for the Philadelphia Eagles as they took on the Las Vegas Raiders. Jason Dumas, a reporter from 6ABC Action News, shared a video of a quick conversation he had with the former president during the game. Biden appeared to be in a great mood and expressed his admiration for the Eagles. He even did the famous ‘go birds’ chants.

Joe Biden has prostate cancer and still looks better than Trump who is decaying before our eyes. Great to see Joe out at the Eagles game today!🦅 pic.twitter.com/7RTRPncwhF — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) December 14, 2025

This gave critics online an opportunity to troll the president. A user said that Biden looks better than the 79-year-old despite battling cancer and being older than him.

“83 years old with cancer and he looks better than Trump lol,” wrote the netizen.

One commenter lauded Biden for managing to ‘glow it up’ despite his health issues.

“When life throws cancer at you, but you still glow up,” they wrote

This comes at a time when there is a great deal of speculation regarding Trump’s health. The president recently had a meltdown on social media when netizens questioned his fitness. This led to more people raising questions about his health.

Jill and I send our deepest condolences to everyone whose lives were touched by Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner’s extraordinary contributions. We take solace in knowing their work will live on for generations to come. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 15, 2025

Trump has often been seen wearing a bandage and has occasionally also used makeup on his right hand. To make matters worse, he has also fallen asleep during cabinet meetings, further adding fuel to the fire.

Netizens also compared Biden’s dignified behaviour with Trump’s disappointing performance as the coin-tosser for the Army vs. Navy football game on December 13. The president awkwardly flung the coin in the air, and it landed seemingly without making any revolutions in the air.

A netizen said that Biden still had a ‘spring in his step’ and trolled Trump over his well-known love for Diet Coke and his tendency to keep grudges.

“Ah, the coin toss catastrophe vs. Biden’s Eagles charm offensive. Trump’s got the energy of a man who’s been mainlining Diet Coke and grudges since 2016. Joe? Still got that Scranton spring in his step. Keep it up, Mr. President,” read the tweet.

Another netizen praised Biden for not inserting himself into the action, something Trump allegedly did during the coin toss.

“No red carpet or attention-hogging behavior like Trump yesterday. Just there to cheer on his team and enjoy America’s game.” they wrote on X.

Regardless of where you stand on this, the fact remains that these incidents clearly remind one that Trump and Biden are at opposite ends of the spectrum, not just politically but also in their respective personal lives. The contrast has not gone unnoticed online.

