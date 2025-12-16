Hegseth Blocks Release of Boat-Strike Video as Lawmakers Cry Cover-Up

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says that the public will not be allowed to see full video footage of U.S. military boat strikes in the Caribbean. This is despite growing demands from lawmakers who say the operation may have crossed legal lines.

Hegseth told reporters that access to the footage will be limited to select members of Congress only. Per Politico, he argued the restriction follows long-standing Defense Department policy for classified combat footage, adding that the material remains “top secret” and cannot be shared beyond secure briefings.

Hegseth: Pentagon won’t release full video of Sept. 2 boat strikes. Just proves that the White House & Leavitt Lying about Full TRANSPARENCY!https://t.co/VQOh0GLE7N — USA Eagle (@USAeagle447071) December 16, 2025

The strikes took place on September 2 and targeted vessels the U.S. military said were linked to illegal activity near Venezuela. But lawmakers say subsequent actions, including the killing of survivors after an initial airstrike, could amount to a war crime. According to the Associated Press, critics have also questioned whether the broader campaign itself was authorized under U.S. law.

Hegseth defended the operation and the decision to keep the footage sealed. Per AP News, he said the strikes were “lawful, precise, and effective.” Hegseth added, “We are proud of the professionalism of our forces and will not compromise national security by releasing sensitive combat video.”

‘IT’S ALL CLASSIFIED’: Secretary of War Pete Hegseth says the Pentagon will share video of a controversial September strike on a suspected drug boat with congressional committees, but not all Americans will be able to see it despite Democrats’ outcry. “We’re not going to release… pic.twitter.com/JzMfcd6mgz — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 16, 2025

Democrats in both the Senate and the House did not agree with this move. Several senators said that restricting access to the footage undermines public accountability, especially when civilian deaths may be involved. According to The Guardian, one Democratic senator said the refusal to release the video “raises serious questions about what the administration does not want the public to see.”

House Democrats echoed those concerns. Lawmakers argued that if the operation was legal, transparency should not be treated as a threat. They also noted that past administrations have released similar footage once immediate operational risks had passed.

The controversy has also put President Donald Trump in an awkward position. Trump initially touted the strikes as a success, praising U.S. military action in public remarks. But when people started asking questions about the attack, the White House appeared to distance itself. Trump even declined to comment directly on whether the video should be released, referring questions to the Pentagon.

I just came out of the briefing with Sec. Rubio and Sec. Hegseth on the military strikes in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. Here’s what I learned. Bottom line: there is no legal or national security justification for what they’re doing. Not even close. pic.twitter.com/8gUU0sHKwu — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 16, 2025

Trump’s shift matters. Per Al Jazeera, lawmakers accused the administration of celebrating the operation when it looked politically advantageous, then retreating once allegations of misconduct emerged. They argue that accountability should not depend on optics.

Hegseth claims there is no cover-up. He told reporters that lawmakers from both parties will be briefed in classified settings and that they can review the footage themselves. “Congressional oversight is happening,” he said, according to AP, “but we are not putting classified warfighting material on the internet.”

The Pentagon stated that the strikes followed rules of engagement. But, legal experts pointed out that killing individuals who are no longer an active threat can, in certain circumstances, violate international law.

GOP senators urge Pentagon to declassify drug boat strike video after Hegseth says footage will stay secret https://t.co/8qOdjCzgfU #FoxNews — Marty Freed (@marty1948613) December 16, 2025

Of course, the boat strike video has now become a hot topic. Democrats want formal hearings, while some Republicans have defended the Pentagon’s decision, saying public release could endanger future operations.

For now, the footage will remain out of public view. Lawmakers will see it behind closed doors, while questions about legality, accountability, and transparency continue to hang over the operation and the Trump administration’s response.