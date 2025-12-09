Trump Walks Back Boat Strike Video Release, Leaves Footage Decision to Hegseth

President Donald Trump publicly backed away Monday from his previous promise to release video of a U.S. military strike on a suspected drug-smuggling boat near Venezuela, saying the decision now rests with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

According to CBS News, when pressed by a reporter about whether he had authorized the footage’s release. She said, “Mr. President, you said you would have ‘no problem’ with releasing the full video of that strike on Sept. 2 off the coast of Venezuela. Secretary Hegseth now says —”

Trump: I’d have “no problem” releasing the video of the second Venezuela boat strike. Trump, 5 days later: I never said that. This is ABC fake news. pic.twitter.com/P2jWCNHfVJ — The Recount (@therecount) December 8, 2025

The reporter never finished her question because Trump interjected. “I didn’t say that. That’s — you said that, I didn’t say that,” he said. “Whatever Pete Hegseth wants to do is OK with me,” the president added. That marked a sharp reversal after just days earlier he had indicated the video could be released publicly without issue.

The strike, which occurred Sept. 2, involved an initial missile hit on a vessel suspected of smuggling narcotics. This was then followed by a second strike allegedly aimed at two survivors in the water. The second attack has drawn scrutiny. Trump defended the decision, claiming the survivors were attempting to “right the boat” and that the strike was justified.

“I’ll release my tax returns” — didn’t “I’ll release the Epstein files” — didn’t “I’ll release my MRI” — didn’t “I’ll release the boat bombing videos” — hasn’t Is it just me or is there a pattern of promises made, promises broken?https://t.co/CJTNf4KHs1 via @NYTimes — Moe Davis (U.S. Air Force, Retired) (@ColMoeDavis) December 9, 2025

Defense Department officials say the strike and follow-up were legal under the administration’s anti-narcotics campaign. The Pentagon maintains that the vessel represented an ongoing threat, and Hegseth has publicly defended the operation as a necessary action against drug trafficking.

However, withholding unedited video footage raises serious ethical, legal, and constitutional concerns. Congress has responded quickly.

Republicans like Tom Cotton, who chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee, said he was not against the footage being released. However, AP News reports that he also stated, “It’s not gruesome. I didn’t find it distressing or disturbing.” He continued, “It looks like any number of dozens of strikes we’ve seen on jeeps and pickup trucks in the Middle East over the years.”

Reporter: “Are you committed to releasing the full video?” Trump: “Didn’t I just tell you that?” Reporter: “You said that it was up to Sec. Hegseth.” Trump: “You are the most obnoxious reporter in the whole place…You are an obnoxious, actually a terrible reporter.” pic.twitter.com/AqWl4nNpfG — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) December 8, 2025

On the other side, Democrats like House Armed Services Committee Rep. Adam Smith of Washington and the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee Connecticut Rep. Jim Himes were disturbed by the boat strike video. They appeared separately on Sunday talk shows and shared their thoughts.

Rep. Himes said the footage “was profoundly shaking.” Rep. Adams pointed out that it “did not appear that these two survivors were in any position to continue the fight.”

Some lawmakers are even considering using the upcoming NDAA to withhold portions of Hegseth’s travel budget unless unedited video and full strike documentation are released to Congress.

🚨 IT’S OFFICIAL: Pete Hegseth just told the media to screw off and sit down because the narco strikes aren’t stopping for anyone This is the energy America waited YEARS for. No apologies. No negotiations. “We are tracking them. We are killing them, and we will keep killing… pic.twitter.com/siHSfPyF9D — ⁿᵉʷˢ Barron Trump 🇺🇸 (@BarronTNews_) December 7, 2025

The controversy has ignited a fierce debate over executive authority, transparency, and the limits of U.S. military operations against non-state actors in international waters. Legal experts also warn that international humanitarian law (or the law of war) prohibits the killing of survivors of an attack at sea.

In the meantime, the Pentagon has neither committed to releasing the unedited boat strike video nor provided a timeline. And, now with Trump saying that the final word rests with Hegseth, it may be a while before they do. Until he does make a decision, questions about oversight, accountability, and the use of lethal force in U.S.-led anti-drug operations remains.