'Loner' Barron Trump Never Had a Normal High School Life, Says Classmate: "It Was Very Unusual"

Intriguing and enigmatic, Barron Trump has been a hot topic since he stepped into the spotlight. The equally withdrawn matriarch, Melania Trump, intentionally kept her little one away from the prying eyes until now when his high school classmates revealed that although the former First Son is entertaining and charming, his oddball presence makes people more curious.

The 6-foot 9-inch young man graduated from West Palm Beach, Florida's Oxbridge Academy on May 17, 2024. However, his classmates have now opened up to the Daily Mail and said that Barron's high school life was overshadowed by Secret Service agents who fiercely guarded him outside his classrooms all the time. In addition, his mother demanded a restricted social media presence to ensure his safety.

While staff and his friends knew him as Barron, as the rest of the world, he was registered under the codename Jack in school records to secure his data, personal details, and grades from being hacked. These extraordinary measures were part of the security procedure the youngest Trump was subjected to to shield him from any harm throughout his three years in the institution.

The 18-year-old put high school in the rearview after he successfully received his diploma from Oxbridge where he was enrolled in 2021 after the former First Family left the White House. The Associated Press managed to get some inside pictures of Barron's graduation in attendance of his Slovenian mother and politician father, Donald Trump, overjoyed with their son's accomplishment.

Since then, his media presence has slightly improved but there's still a lot that's unknown about the youngest Trump. But, thanks to his classmates from Oxbridge, we now have a glimpse into his high school life. A friend told the outlet, "Barron was very funny and sociable. He would start the most random conversations and could be very entertaining."

But, "he was also very mysterious. He never attended football games or dances. I don’t think he met up with anyone outside of school or went on dates. If he had a girlfriend, it was [a] top secret we never knew about it. I'm sure he had fun in his own way but it was a bit of a shame that he didn't get to have a normal high school life like everyone else," added the pal.

Furthermore, the friend recalled growing accustomed to high security at Oxbridge who would be alarmed at the slightest inconvenience and rushed to protect Barron. "He had multiple agents who would rotate throughout the day and there was always one with him wherever he needed to go," explained the classmate. "It was a really big deal when he arrived and everyone wanted to get to know him. But after a while it became normalized."

Although Barron has been a bright student, who frequently excelled in Science and aviation, he was sort of a "loner" who "always went to the lunchroom to sit with his friends," but "never ate any lunch. It was very unusual."

The young Trump's last public appearance was at his father's campaign rally in Florida on July 9, 2024, as the ex-president introduced him to the MAGA crowd, "This is the first time he's ever done it, Barron," as per The Hill.