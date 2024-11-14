Why Former First Lady Melania Trump Snubbed Jill Biden and Broke Historical White House Tradition

Melania Trump changed history. The former first lady didn't host the incoming First Lady, Jill Biden, to a 'tea and tour' of the White House family quarters in 2020. After Donald Trump lost the election to Joe Biden, the former first couple flew off to Florida on January 20, the same day POTUS had to be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.

A picture of former First Lady Melania Trump. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer)

This tea and tour tradition dates back 100 years, and since then, first ladies have transferred this to their successors as a tradition for decades, per USA Today. Kate Andersen Brower, author of First Women: The Grace and Power of America's Modern First Ladies, said, "In modern history, there has always been an invitation; this goes back to at least Bess Truman and Mamie Eisenhower (in 1952)." However, Trump was engaged in other first lady traditions she preferred, but not this. Instead of hosting, she posted a lengthy farewell video on X, formerly Twitter, recalling her unforgettable four years in the White House and urging Americans to "remember that violence is never the answer and will never be justified."

“No, I don't think they're doing the traditional protocol, which is unfortunate, but I think we're all OK with it.” -Ashley Biden says Melania Trump is joining with President Trump in breaking with traditional protocol when it comes to the presidential transition pic.twitter.com/hS4drJ7QaB — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 19, 2021

Jill Biden's spokesman, Michael LaRosa, said, "We have not heard from the First Lady's office." Meanwhile, in an interview with TODAY, Biden's daughter, Ashley Biden, confirmed they haven't been informed of any such plans. "No, I don't think they're doing the traditional protocol, which is unfortunate," adding, "But I think we're all OK with it." This tradition of the White House inauguration dates back to the 1950s when Bess Truman hosted her replacement, Mamie Eisenhower. It is done as a transfer of power from one president to another, and this tradition continued even under tense political circumstances.

Michelle Obama gave the tour to Trump shortly after the Republican candidate won the presidency. Before that, Laura Bush invited Michelle Obama over twice- once solo and once with Bush's daughters in a sweet gesture to allow the girls to pick their favorite bedrooms, per Daily Mail. However, the tea and tour traditions demand the outgoing president invite the incoming president over to the Oval Office. In this case, Trump didn't extend this invitation to Bidens and left the presidential palace even before they were sworn in as the 46th president of the United States of America.

A picture of President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden paying respect to the American flag. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle)

This isn't all. Trump broke another tradition when they didn't stay back for Biden's inauguration. The presence of the predecessors at their successor's inauguration symbolizes the peaceful transfer of power. But they flew off to Florida before that, which indirectly indicated an absence of "peace." Anita McBride, chief of staff for former First Lady Laura Bush, said, "The point is conveying unity and continuity, and that is the most dramatic, visible display that the transfer has occurred – that the new first family has gone to the house." She continued, "Ceremony matters. Tradition matters."

A photo of President Joe Biden, with his wife Jill Biden. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Dietsch)

It is also worth noting her work inside the White House was under scrutiny. She renovated the White House Bowling Alley, Tennis Pavilion, and Rose Garden. However, her efforts were highly criticized, particularly when she posted about redoing the pavilion during the pandemic when there was a global economic setback.

This article originally appeared 11 months ago.