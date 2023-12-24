Here’s Why Melania Trump Is ‘Very Protective’ of Son Barron Trump and Spends Less Time Making Friends

Melania Trump is famously known as a former First Lady and the wife of former President Donald Trump. The socialite generally keeps to herself and has been out of the public radar since her husband’s legal matters began to surface. Apart from being a former model and a political enthusiast, Melania is a very doting mother, especially to her son Barron Trump. It’s one of the reasons she tends to refrain from developing a larger network in comparison to her husband and why she’s chosen to be away from the spotlight.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by The White House

According to reports by People, a socialite close to the former First Lady discussed her protective nature as a mother and commented on how Melania maintains friendships. The anonymous socialite was reportedly someone who closely knew the former model before her marriage to the twice-impeached former President.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by JNI/Star Max/GC Images)

The source recalled, “I remember a group of us were chatting and a high-profile gossip columnist was with us who said, ‘Oh Melania is over there. We should all go talk to her because she is probably going to marry Donald.’” The person continued to reminisce, “Melania was just one of the girls then, and we all knew her as that…But none of us really knew her then or now.” This further cements Melania’s nature of being reserved to date.

Circling back to her love for her teenage son Barron, the socialite claimed, “Barron has always been a first priority in Melania’s life.” The source continued to note keeping in mind Melania’s natural motherly instinct concerning the former President’s ongoing slew of legal cases, “Of course, she is worried and concerned about the legal issues but she has not done anything more to protect Barron now than she ever did.” The socialite re-established, “She has always put him [Barron] first. She is a good mother.”

Barron Trump is beginning to look a lot like a much younger Donald Trump.



President Trump and the First Lady have done an amazing job shielding Barron from the hyenas, but I have no doubt that he is a lion in the making.@MELANIATRUMP @realDonaldTrump @BARRONTRUMP pic.twitter.com/DCMEqjucbv — RealAF Patriot (@RealAF_Patriot) December 18, 2023

It’s truly no surprise that Melania’s number one priority remains the well-being of her beloved son. And it’s only natural for her to feel that way given the rest of her stepchildren are all grown up and faring well on their own. Given the backlash the Trump family has received on account of the former President in the past, Melania’s choice to remain in the spotlight closely guarding her 17-year-old son only makes sense. The mother-son duo are known to be rather close with each other and were often spotted by paparazzi in public before they stepped out of the limelight.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Nonetheless, the socialite made a final comment about how Melania’s present condition coed up at the luxurious Mar-a-Lago residence. The socialite said, Melania is leading her own life, and still feels happy being at Mar-a-Lago, surrounded by people who love her and who never talk about reality or bad things about her husband.” The source concluded, “She is aware of who her husband is and keeps her life upbeat with her own family and a few close friends.”

