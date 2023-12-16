In the realm of celebrity relationships, some stories stand out, and the tale of Taylor Lautner and Taylor Swift is one such narrative that has seized fans for over a decade. Now, Lautner, best known for his role in Twilight, shared detailed insights into their 2009 breakup and subsequent friendship, shedding light on how they have managed to maintain a cordial relationship. During a recent episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Lautner shared thoughts on their enduring friendship, emphasizing the significance of mutual respect. "Obviously every relationship is different, I think when you respect somebody for who they are in their soul, it allows you to move on, forgive, and continue that love in a different way."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix

Remembering their split at a young age, Lautner highlighted the foundation of their friendship that endured despite the breakup. "I think when you respect somebody for who they are in their soul, it allows you to move on, forgive, and continue that love in a different way. And thankfully we had that. So after things ended between us—we were so young, I was 18 she was 20, 21—we stayed friendly, we would see each other now and then." As per E! News, this friendship made their recent collaboration on Swift’s I Can See You music video a natural and comfortable experience. When he was asked about the details of their breakup, especially Swift’s song Back to December, rumored to be about him, Lautner remained in a good vibe. He praised the track and humorously added, "You don't wanna know,"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

Despite the humor, Lautner clarified that Swift was the one who broke up with him. "I'm thinking back on exactly what happened, but no, yeah, she did," he confirmed with a laugh. "I have always had the deepest respect for who she is as a person, before anything else," As per HuffPost, he explained. "I would say one of the greater things to happen in my life over the last year is the rekindling of our friendship because she just is a wonderful human. She's pretty great to have in your life." Lautner said about Swift. Lautner’s wife Taylor Dome praised Swift saying, "Before we'd even gone to film the music video, the first text she sent him when she was pitching the idea, she included me in it. And she is so inclusive of me in everything, which is so kind of her. But she's just kind, and she's very thoughtful. She makes it very easy."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

As Lautner and Swift continue their friendship journey, fans are delighted to witness the mature and supportive dynamic between these two Taylors who, despite the twists and turns of romance, have found a lasting friendship that transcends their past.

