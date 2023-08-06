Inside Donald Trump's 17-Acre Palm Beach Home in Mar-A-Lago With Gold Leaf Interiors

Former President Donald Trump is renowned for his instincts in the business industry. He's a mogul and a genius in the world of finance with his fierce skills. Without a doubt, his real estate portfolio is just as attractive as his career.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

Also Read: Here's a List Of The Charges and Prison Time Donald Trump Is Likely To Face if Found Guilty

The crown jewel of this decorated real estate profile is the breathtaking and luxurious mansion situated at Mar-a-Lago, spread across 17 acres of land. Trump spends most of his time on the scenic property, surrounded by a beautiful bay, sandy shores, and a lush and vibrant garden. According to Forbes' 2022, Mar-a-Lago is worth $350 million.

The Winter White House

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

The sensational home is also known by another alias - 'The Winter White House'. It was originally designated to be used as a summer home for presidents to relax in. It was a humble abode dedicated to hosting the nation's most powerful people and facilitating social gatherings.

Also Read: 'The View' Hosts Roast Trump's 'Dumb' Statements About 'Free Speech'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Mar-A-Lago Club (@themaralagoclub)

The home was initially owned by Marjorie Merriweather Post, a cereal heiress who greatly contributed to the dainty yet rustic interiors, followed by an excellent color palette throughout the home. The mansion was sold to Trump in 1985. The business pioneer initially quoted $28 Million. But actually got it for a mere $5 Million. The property was also considered a National Historic Landmark in 1980 before it was sold to Trump.

Also Read: Donald Trump Pleads Not Guilty on Federal Charges in Jan. 6 Case, Denies More Than 70 Criminal Acts

Inside The Mar-a-Lago's Amenities:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Mar-A-Lago Club (@themaralagoclub)

The former President of the United States home is truly a work of art, a pinnacle of excellence. It's truly nothing short of breathtaking. The home has a total of 58 bedrooms and 33 bathrooms, followed by luxurious amenities to keep its residents well-pampered. The home boasts five different tennis courts and even 12 fireplaces spread across the home to spend a cozy evening in, followed by a luxe pool, gym, and other modern amenities to keep its residents busy.

Gold Leaf Ball Room:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Mar-A-Lago Club (@themaralagoclub)

Donald Trump is renowned for his extravagant lifestyle and literally spares no expense, especially when equipping his home with the best of the best. The home boasts an authentic private club that spans 20,000 square feet and includes a majestic ballroom.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Mar-A-Lago Club (@themaralagoclub)

What's truly exquisite is the gold-leaf-decorated room. Everything is tainted gold, from the high ceiling to the vintage-style wallpaper and chandelier. For this, Trump shelled out a whopping $7 Million. But it wasn't just the interiors; his bathroom fixtures, specifically the sink, are plated with solid gold.

The Archaic Library

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Mar-A-Lago Club (@themaralagoclub)

In 2016, Anthony Senecal told The New York Times about the wisdom-filled library that resides within the stunning mansion. Senecal was reportedly a butler for the Trump family and offered a glimpse into the home. He began by talking about the flooring of the library and claimed that it had 'centuries-old British oak'.

The books, however, are the real highlight—a hub of ancient knowledge. The room of bountiful knowledge is said to boast dozens of 'first edition books'. Although a plethora of knowledge exists within those books, Senecal claims that "no one in the family ever read" them.

References:

https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/home-decor/a7144/mar-a-lago-history/

https://www.homesandgardens.com/news/Donald-trump-florida-home-mar-a-lago

More from Inquisitr

Jack Smith Urges Judge Aileen Cannon Not to Further Delay Donald Trump’s Trial

Paul Rosenzweig Claims Donald Trump Can Avoid Prison if He's Re-elected as President