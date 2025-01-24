Lucky Sergeant! Here’s What Melania Trump Said to the US Army Sergeant During Their Inaugural Ball Dance

The inaugural Commander-in-Chief Ball for Donald Trump’s new term on January 20 was all studded with grandeur, viral moments, and attention-grabbing interactions. One of the most captivating moments was when Sergeant Henry Waller shared the stage with First Lady Melania Trump for an unforgettable inaugural ball.

The spotlight shone brightly as Waller, representing the US Army, waltzed with Melania at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. The moment was broadcast worldwide and Melania was seen to be talking to him. It was enough to spark curiosity about what they could be interacting about. In an interview with Inside Edition, Waller finally spilled off their conversation. Now, that has left everyone buzzing!

Sergeant Waller recalled his amazing experience of walking onto the stage and admitted how he was trying to maintain his calm. He said, “I was trying to contain my composure, but we were told that it’s not like ceremonial composure. We can smile if we want to.”

He described he was overwhelmed with joy amid the cheers and added, “I was just overwhelmed with joy being out on the stage where all these people are cheering for me.”

What Did Melania Trump Say? Waller was asked to shed some light on what his conversion was with Lady Trump. He revealed, “I asked her how her night was going. She said it was going good. She asked me how mine was. I said, ‘It was fantastic.’”

Waller didn’t hesitate to praise Melania’s dancing skills either. That’s evident from his statement as he said, “Oh, yeah, she’s a really good dancer.”

His calm demeanor on stage was definitely worth a mention. His dancing moves were surely impressive and Waller confessed that the only preparation he took for the waltz was “back home with [his] wife.”

Besides this, many other moments from the event have people talking. One of these is Melania’s Dance and Trump’s Awkward Air Kiss. For sure it was difficult taking eyes off Melania as she dazzled on the dance floor in her stunning gown. But the viewers were quick to notice a failed kiss between the First Lady and President Trump. When Trump leaned in for what seemed to be a lip-to-lip kiss, Melania subtly turned her head. As a result, it landed in an awkward air kiss.

Body language experts weighed in and some said the possible cause of the moment was Melania’s oversized hat because that had obscured much of her face. Others speculated that it could be symbolic of a deeper disconnect.

“It’s the kind of moment that sparks endless debate,” one expert noted. Viewers pointed out the First Lady’s choice of an enormous fedora as a possible hindrance to the kiss landing.

The inauguration wasn’t short on headline-worthy moments. Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman made waves when he arrived in his signature casual style, sporting grey shorts, sneakers, and a black hoodie. His appearance drew both praise and criticism. Supporters celebrated his defiance of traditional political norms and called it his “trademark outfit.”

Fetterman addressed critics in a recent ABC News interview. He said, “Anyone hoping Trump would fail is rooting against the nation.”