Donald Trump’s Awkward Flying Kiss Cringed the Internet, Here’s What Happened

An awkward moment between the President and First Lady made heads turn. Donald Trump’s inauguration was the talk of the town, where Trump was expected to make ground-breaking speeches. However, what caught viewer’s eyes was a failed kiss on his wife Melania’s cheek. Trump fell a few inches shorter than Melania, ended up air kissing her instead.

Melania Trump, 54, flaunted a wide-brimmed hat for the inauguration ceremony hosted in Washington DC on Monday. The First Lady’s extravagant hat prevented her husband from reaching Melania’s cheek, which largely blocked her face from the view. Other former presidents, their first ladies and the Bidens, joined Mr. Trump for his second inauguration ceremony at the US Capitol.

Trump tried to kiss Melania but couldn’t because of her hat 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/2KgykW2RaO — Kyle (@ImKyleMangum) January 20, 2025

If that was not enough, Joe Biden was seen to pray as Donald Trump and JD Vance, his Vice President, were preparing to take their oaths. Even singer Carrie Underwood went through an awkward moment, when she suffered a false start with the music of ‘America The Beautiful.’

Mr and Mrs Trump, who tied the knot in 2005, faced an equally awkward moment at the last inauguration ceremony in Jan 2017 as well. The president-elect seemed to have forgotten about his spouse as he hurryingly went up the White House steps. As he greeted his predecessor Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle, Melania was seen left to walk alone.

Later that day, Melania Trump was witnessed scowling at her husband. She momentarily sported a smile when he turned around but continued grimacing once his head turned. It was then that the couple’s relationship had come under the scrutiny of the people in May during their visit to Tel-Aviv, Israel. Mrs. Trump was seen pushing Donald Trump’s hand away when he tried to hold her hand on the red carpet.

The first lady was significantly absent from Trump’s second presidential campaign the past year, other than its launch at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Melania also made headlines with the release of her memoir in October. That is when she declared her support towards abortion rights which contradicted her husband’s “pro-life” stance.

Former first lady Melania Trump supports abortion rights pic.twitter.com/S2eXJCM5S3 — Adeola Fayehun (@AdeolaFayehun) October 3, 2024

After Donald Trump’s assassination attempt in Pennsylvania in July, Melania described his attacker as a “monster” in her statement. She even urged Americans to “ascend above the hate”. The couple had met first in 1998, while Melania was 28, and not long after Trump’s marriage to Maria Marples, his second wife. Just a year after Melania and Trump’s wedding, they had their first child together Barron in 2006.

Since then Melania has been alongside Donald Trump, she expressed her happiness for her husband’s victory as well. The striking headwear that prevented Trump’s peck and caught the eye of fashion enthusiasts is designed by American designer Eric Javits.

Mr Javits said, “Dressing the first lady is one of the biggest honours of my career,” he added that she “is blessed with great bone structure, beauty and a wonderful sense of style”. However, her silk wool coat, ivory silk blouse and navy skirt are all made by Adam Lippes, US independent designer.

He expressed his joy of getting the opportunity to dress Mrs. Trump, “The tradition of the presidential inauguration embodies the beauty of American democracy and today we had the honor to dress our first lady Mrs Melania Trump. Mrs Trump’s outfit was created by some of America’s finest craftsmen and I take great pride in showing such work to the world.” During the last inauguration, Melania opted for a Ralph Lauren blue cashmere, which drew comparisons with late First Lady Jackie Kennedy.