Experts Reveal Growing Distance Between Melania Trump and Husband Donald Trump—What’s Really Happening?

After swearing in on 20th Jan, Donald Trump will become the 47th President of the country. However, the person who will benefit the most from this win is Melania Trump.

Donald Trump started campaigning for the 2024 election even before Joe Biden took the oath to his office, and the whole circus went on for four years. But the one person who was visibly absent from all the rallies, speeches, and lunches was Melania Trump. So much so that she was not even present for dinner parties in Mar-a-Lago and spent all her time raising the couple’s son, Baron Trump, far away from Donald Trump.

However, once election day came closer, one could get a glimpse of the former first lady on the tail end of the campaign.

CONGRATULATIONS to our incredible former First Lady—as her new book MELANIA hit #1 in the USA! Buy your copy today at https://t.co/jLSqKtqj5l. pic.twitter.com/zRkrwRAMnH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2024

Experts have claimed that this election was Melania Trump’s to win, and she won big. Within the last year, Melania Trump released her memoir under the same name- “Melania”- which sits neatly on top of New York bestseller books. Melania also made a documentary deal with Amazon for $40 million and released her “coin”.

During the third campaign and second win for Trump, Melania has secured her financial future. From her humble beginnings in Slovenia to her time as the first lady, twice; Melania will live her American dream.

However amidst all this glitter, one can not ignore the fact that things are not normal between Donald Trump and his third wife. According to Professor Anthony Glees of the University of Buckingham in the United Kingdom, life is not rosy in the Trump household and there is a tug of war between the first couple. The distance between them is very much visible and will remain a topic of discussion all through the term.

There were many incidents where the rift in the relationship was visible to the people around them. One more publicly visible and overseas scandal was when the President was visiting Britain and met with the late Monarch, Queen Elizabeth. The old monarch didn’t like the President and called him rude. She was so displeased by the 45th President that he was in dinner conversation even after a week of his visit.

British MAGA is big mad about the new Queen Elizabeth biography claiming that the late monarch thought Donald Trump was “very rude” and that she speculated about Donald’s marriage to Melania Trump. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/EJEbxKczv5 — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) August 20, 2024

During one such visit, the queen had told her subjects that there was a clear “arrangement: between Donald Trump and Melania. Her observations and statements were not to be taken lightly as the monarch was not known to be a gossip and always chose her words carefully.

Strains in the relationship of Trumps were also visible to everyone who was paying attention. People had noticed them not holding hands and not talking to each other during public events.

Gossips of them from sleeping in different rooms to the infamous incident when Melania slapped Trump’s hand away; it was clear that the first couple do not share a loving relationship.

During her stay in the white house for the first term, Melania wasn’t very enthusiastic either. She was caught on the hot mic complaining about her responsibilities. However, for the second term, Melania may survive this term on her terms even without Donald Trump by her side.