Melania Trump’s inauguration outfit has netizens divided over whether it was a fashion faux pas. The First Lady of the United States made a statement with her bold choice of attire. And while some criticized her for the outfits, the rest gave the former model props. So without further ado, here’s what Melania wore for the ceremony and what netizens had to say about it.

Melania opted for a silk wool double-breasted coat for the inauguration ceremony. The navy blue coat was paired with a matching boater hat. The First Lady completed the look with black stiletto heels and her ensemble also featured a pair of black leather gloves.

The 54-year-old wore a silk wool pencil skirt underneath her coat. The skirt was perfectly complemented by an ivory silk crepe blouse. Everything Melania wore for this particular ceremony was designed by Adam Lippes.

“The tradition of the presidential inauguration embodies the beauty of American democracy and today we had the honor to dress our first lady, Mrs. Melania Trump,” Lippes shared in an interview with Vogue.

The New York designer also revealed how the finest craftsmen in America had handsewn the outfit. The boater hat that Melania wore is estimated to cost around $400. A coat, similar to the one she wore, is listed at $3600 on the designer’s website.

Netizens were quick to express their opinions on the First Lady’s Inauguration Day outfit. A user posted a picture of Melania and the Hamburgler while drawing parallels. The Hamburgler is the main antagonist of the McDonald’s franchise. The fictional character wears a hat that resembles the one that Mrs Trump opted for.

Why the hell does Melania Trump look like the Hamburgler? pic.twitter.com/FVXt80zGe8 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 20, 2025

Others brutally trolled the former model by drawing parallels between her and Michael Jackson. Several netizens called the First Lady a “smooth criminal” referencing the famous MJ song.

Another comment compared her with Jim Carrey’s character from the 1994 movie The Mask. One more user trolled Melania’s outfit by comparing her to the Pizza Hut logo.

Many flooded the comments section to defend Melania Trump. “That’s what style looks like. We get it for people like you. You would never know high fashion if it kicked you with those stunning heels she is wearing….” a comment read.

Should Melania be wearing a Temu special like Jill? pic.twitter.com/aC8JZ5LDxk — Laurieann Lettau (@lmtobias) January 20, 2025

Another compared her with the previous First Lady of the US. “I mean, we know you’re used to Jill and her curtain or tablecloth attire, but you wouldn’t know classy if it kicked you in the a–,” the user defended.

“Makes her look hard. But maybe that’s what she wants to look like today, all business. Don’t mess with me kind of thing,” another chimed in. A lot of people spoke in Melania Trump’s favor while labeling her attire as “high fashion.”

Melania Trump was trolled another time just earlier this month for what she wore to Jimmy Carter’s funeral. Netizens were quick to call her out for her outfit while comparing her to a “nun.” The dress was a collaboration between Valentino and Undercover. It was featured in their Fall/Winter 2019 collection.