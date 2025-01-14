Melania Trump Reveals Where She and Barron Trump Will Live During Donald Trump’s Second Term at the White House

The to-be First Lady, Melania Trump, recently announced that she is downsizing the First Lady’s office to cut costs. As per Melania’s statements in an interview with Fox News, Trump emphasized merit and efficiency when speaking about her decision. She stated, “I don’t want to hire too many people on my team, spending too much taxpayer money. I want to make sure that in every position, they are talented, they have merit, and they know what they’re doing.”

Trump is all set to return to the White House, as his inauguration on January 20 is coming near. Melania is already known to choose and pack their home’s furnishing, which indicates that the First Lady is ready to move to the White House. Trump’s family will be relocating to the executive house for the second time.

Damn Melania is actually so relatable. She’s so mad at how she’s was treated last time, but she’s back stronger, sharper and more powerful. I love her! So much class and elegance. Setting new standards for the First Lady.pic.twitter.com/vc4U1m1Gy9 — Layah Heilpern (@LayahHeilpern) January 13, 2025

Donald Trump remarked in a Fox News interview, “This time, it’s very different, a transition.” He added, “I already selected the, you know, the furniture that needs to go in.” As per sources, the White House is also providing a room for Barron Trump, their 18-year-old son, who is a freshman at New York University.

However, where the First Lady, Melania Trump, spends most of her time has been in question for a long time. Recently, Melania claimed that she will primarily remain at the White House during her husband’s second term. “I will be in the White House,” she said during an interview. “And you know, when I need to be in New York, I will be in New York. When I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach.”

Melania wants to relive her “Be Best” campaign, which she started in her first term. The main objective of the campaign is to prevent opioid misuse, promote the well-being of children, and promote social media accountability. She has always been ambitious to grow the project. For the campaign, Melania is currently working on assembling her team.

Apart from reviving her duties at the White House, Melania Trump has also been revealed to be in a documentary about her life. Melania’s memoir was released last year, and the documentary will be available for viewers to stream on Amazon Prime Video. “I had an idea to make a film about my life. I asked my agent to negotiate on my behalf,” Trump stated in the Fox News interview.

Melania Trump releases a beautiful and iconic promotional video for her new memoir, MELANIA. Pre-order the memoir today on https://t.co/AzmbCNS9ru pic.twitter.com/zK4nAqMoUn — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) September 5, 2024

The partnership is said to strengthen the bond between the Trumps and Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon. Amazon declared in December that the documentary will contribute $1 million to the President-elect’s inaugural fund. In addition to that, the business will provide an additional amount of $1 million in services by streaming the January 20 inauguration.