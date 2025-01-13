Donald Trump is gearing up for his historic return to the White House as the 47th President of the United States and will be sworn in on January 20. Detailed rehearsal stills of dummy individuals from the scene have surfaced online in which one can see mock versions of Donald Trump, Melania, and JD Vance.

Spotted at the US Capitol, the stand-ins were seen taking a practice oath ahead of the major event next week. The event also marks eight years since his first inauguration ceremony.

The sun rises over the National Mall and the inauguration stand as final preparations are made during a rehearsal for inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance. They will be sworn in on January 20. Pic: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/AFP pic.twitter.com/ifWzaG5gyc — Rizwan Rehmat (@dohagames) January 12, 2025

The moment has been highly anticipated since Trump’s decisive election victory over Kamala Harris last November. The official ceremony is shaping up to be one of the most significant events in American history and security and planning for the day are top priorities. The management is pulling out all the stops to ensure the event is flawless and shows off its patriotic spirit on a grand scale.

As a part of the preparation, officials ran a detailed rehearsal with stand-ins representing the key figures who will be on stage on the 20th. Master Sergeant Matthew Nall played the role of Trump, while Gunnery Sergeant Cecilia Koslowsky stood in as Melania. The roles of Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha were filled by Nate Buttram and Christine Lightner. Interestingly, outgoing President Joe Biden was portrayed by a woman during the practice run.

Fake Trump ‘swears oath alongside Melania’ in inauguration dress rehearsal https://t.co/PT2oEfvQdm — Anthony bardi (@AnthonyBardi2) January 12, 2025

Each stand-in wore large name tags and practiced every step the real individuals would take during the ceremony. Photos from the rehearsal show the fake Trump mimicking the oath, raising his right hand and placing his left on a Bible held by the stand-in Melania. Chief Justice John Roberts is expected to officiate the oath on the big day.

After the pretend swearing-in, the stand-in Trump gave a mock speech inside an almost-empty Capitol building. This rehearsal speech mimicked what is expected to be Trump’s first address of his second term. Trump will reportedly deliver a 15-minute-long speech, slightly shorter than his 17-minute long monologue during the 2017 inauguration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

The fake JD Vance also took part, symbolizing his upcoming role as the 50th Vice President of the United States. Vance will be sworn in before Trump at around noon on January 20.

Interestingly, the guests invited for the inauguration event of President-elect Donald Trump include several world leaders such as Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Argentine President Javier Milei, El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Notably, ousted Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and French far-right politician Éric Zemmour are also among the invitees.