Donald Trump’s son Barron Trump is following suit by dabbling into the real estate business. Barron is Trump’s youngest son who he shares with his wife Melania. The 18-year-old is reportedly getting ready to launch his own Luxury real estate venture.

Barron is currently a student at New York University where he started studying in September. For years, Melania has reportedly tried her best to keep her only son away from the public eye. The 18-year-old is attending the Stern School of Business currently.

Barron made headlines after he made a rare appearance at his father’s inauguration ceremony. Trump acknowledged his “very tall son” during his Inauguration speech. A video showed Barron standing up as the crowd went wild as they cheered for him.

Barron Trump is now set to relaunch his Luxury real estate venture. The business was called Trump, Fulcher & Roxburgh Capital Inc. and was initially started in July of 2024. The company was officially dissolved post Trump’s election win on November 2o24.

One of Barron’s partners in the venture is his former, high-school classmate Cameron Roxburgh. “As of now, the company will not be relaunched,” Roxburgh had told Fox News in November.

The business venture’s primary interest is golf courses and other properties. They were mostly based in Utah, Arizona and Idaho. Business records state Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach to be the principal address for the company.

In a different interview with Newsweek, Cameron Roxburgh revealed that the company was dissolved to avoid election-related media attention. The second partner in the venture is Carter Fulcher who is a luxury real estate expert. Fulcher’s family owns an Idaho-based real estate firm.

Carter is also related to Congressman Russ Fulcher. Roxburgh told the New York Post that they are currently “working out logistics” and “might relaunch” the company in the Spring of this year.

Roxburgh also confirmed that Donald Trump is not investing in the business venture. He also revealed that Barron is receiving some “private advice” related to the business from his father.

The advice seems to be well received in the father-son dynamic. During his Inauguration speech, Trump mentioned how Barron helped him with planning his Presidential campaign. The Republican revealed how his son helped him secure the youth vote because he “understood the market.”

Melania has also previously credited her son for providing her husband with great political insights. She told Fox News how he has been “very vocal… he brought in so many young people.”

Trump’s senior advisor Jason Miller also had only good things to say about the 18-year-old. “Hats off to the young man,” he gave props to Barron in an interview with Sky News. “Every single recommendation he’s had has turned out to be absolute ratings gold,” he continued the praise.

Trump’s other sons Eric and Donald Trump Junior have been actively involved in the family real estate empire. The two took over the charge of the business in 2017 when Trump was in office for the first time.