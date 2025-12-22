Nicki Minaj Humiliates Herself With Awkward ‘Assassin’ Reference in Front of Erika Kirk

Rapper Nicki Minaj made an awkward blunder during a recent interview with Erika Kirk, accidentally referring to Vice President JD Vance as an “assassin.”

The unusual slip-up happened at Turning Point USA’s AmFest, while Minaj was in the middle of answering Erika’s question about the struggles both young men and women face today.

When asked particularly about the young men, Minaj urged them to look up to the role models in the Trump Administration, including the “dashing and handsome” President Donald Trump.

However, it was when the rapper mentioned another member of the Trump Administration that she realized the blunder she made while on air.

“Young men, you have amazing role models like our handsome, dashing president, and you have amazing role models like the assassin JD Vance, our vice president,” Minaj stated while elaborating her comment before realizing the blunder.

Yes! Nicki Minaj goes to Amfest with Erika Kirk! Wait till you hear this! pic.twitter.com/AO9bHQHtlE — Mike, Mike, Mike (@Gulicio1) December 22, 2025

Minaj’s comment might’ve struck a chord with Erika, especially since her late husband Charlie Krik was assassinated earlier this year in September.

While the Anaconda singer immediately lowered her head and tried to think of the right thing to say to make up for the blunder, Erika merely looked down at her notes and chuckled to herself.

As Minaj appeared truly sorry for the choice of her words, possibly expecting some serious backlash from Erika and the audience, the opposite of what she had expected happened.

Erika and the audience seemingly understood that Minaj didn’t intentionally use the sensitive word. While Minaj was still pondered over an appropriate response, members of the audience began encouraging the Super Bass rapper.

I love them so much. https://t.co/5yufW5HVpr — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 21, 2025

Erika Kirk eventually broke the awkwardness by reassuring Minaj about her support, claiming the blunder wasn’t anything “new under the sun,” and she wasn’t going to hold it against her.

Members of the audience began chanting, “I love you!” and more as Minaj still sat in disbelief.

“You have to laugh about it. Because trust me, truly, I have been called every single name…,” Erika said, highlighting how months of trolling and hearing names have only strengthened her.

Moreover, Erika firmly mentioned how she’s let the comment “roll right off her back” and doubled down on her love for Minaj.

Nicki minaj (an immigrant) at a MAGA meeting with erika kirk saying “be boys, boys should be boys and there’s nothing wrong with that” pic.twitter.com/aDkvOX6KRp — 🕹️ REACTION VIDS (@ImUNBOTHERD) December 21, 2025

Erika also had a message for her critics online about the possible stories they’d spin from Minaj and her awkward moment. She nonchalantly said, “If the internet wants to clip it, who cares? I love this woman!”

The Trump ally continued gushing about Minaj and claimed she was an amazing woman, encouraging the rapper to speak her mind since she knew her heart.

Erika said, “You said what you want to say because I know your heart, and I will not judge that sister.”

Minaj looked genuinely relieved and touched by Erika’s reassurance and love for her, and similarly expressed her gratitude with a solemn “thank you.”

After wiping away a tear, Minaj proceeded to complete her sentence and urged boys to be “be boys,” claiming there wasn’t anything wrong with it. The interview ended on a positive note with the two women hugging it out.