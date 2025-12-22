Jesse Watters Reveals Trump’s Plan to Build ‘Monument-Like’ Ballroom — “Four Times the Size of the White House”

Political Commentator Jesse Watters recently unveiled President Donald Trump’s plans to build a monument-like ballroom. The Fox News host dropped the bombshell revelation about the Head of State on the third day of Turning Point’s AmericaFest.

During his speech, Watters offered a peek into his recent conversation with the President in the Executive Board Room in the White House. He recalled having a conversation about Trump’s alleged monument over Mexican food.

During their conversation, the 79-year-old asked Watters, “Do you want to see the rendition of the big beautiful ballroom?” To which Watters agreed. Trump then reportedly rolled out a blueprint for the ballroom, which Watters described as massive in size.

Taking note of the same, Watters told Trump, “Mr. President, the ballroom is four times the size of the White House!” That’s when the President reportedly unfurled plans of building a monument to himself.

Watters also shared that the President was certain no one else would intentionally build him one. Recalling Trump’s comment, Watters said, “I’m building a monument to myself because no one else will.”

The political host who was addressing the audience burst out laughing as soon as he revealed Trump’s monumental plan, and the audience also shared his laughter.

The internet didn’t miss a chance to share thoughts about the alleged upcoming project on X. One user pointed out, “Monument to yourself, now that’s next-level energy.”

Another one echoed Trump’s thoughts, saying, “If you want to build a monument to yourself, then you’re the only one who wanted it.”

With renovation plans looming, a third user claimed Trump might just turn the White House into something else entirely. “I have a feeling they are going to turn the White House into a museum.”A fourth one commented, “Big move. Only president bold enough to build his own legacy.”

Several others were in disbelief over Trump’s plans to turn the ballroom into a monument for himself. However, some gushed over Watters’ speech, commending him for his charisma and jokes.

One wrote, “Jesse is hilarious. What a character!” Pointing out Watters’ remarks about Trump, a second one mentioned in a pun, “One of many excellent stories in this tr(i)umphal performance.” A final one claimed, “Jesse is hilarious. There were a couple of stories he told that the room was quiet.”

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle commented on Watters’ conversation with Trump about the monument in a statement to The Daily Beast.

While not specific about the monument, the spokesperson said, “These upgrades will benefit generations of future presidents and American visitors to the White House.”

Per multiple reports, the ballroom construction is priced at a whopping $400 million, with solid plans yet to be submitted. The 90,000 square-foot ballroom/monument is expected to be ready by 2029, which is around the time his term as president is set to conclude.