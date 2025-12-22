JD Vance Hails Trump Admin for Leaving DEI “In The Dustbin of History” — Says White People ‘Don’t Have to Apologize’ Anymore

JD Vance is glad that the days of DEI have been left behind. The Vice President, who spoke at an event in Arizona, was heard gloating about the fact that the Trump administration has successfully eliminated DEI.

Vance also shared why he thinks the inclusion laws belong in the “dustbin of history.” The VP took the stage at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest 2025 on Sunday to share his controversial stance and deemed DEI to be actually unethical in nature.

“We don’t treat anybody different because of their race or their s–,” Vance declared. He proudly went on to add how the Trump administration has relegated the DEI laws to the “dustbin of history,” which, according to him, is “exactly where it belongs.”

VANCE: “We have relegated DEI to the dustbin of history which is exactly where it belongs. In the United States of America, you don’t have to apologize for being white anymore.” pic.twitter.com/LiPmiUsoQK — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 21, 2025



The Vice President then noted how, thanks to the Trump administration’s efforts, White people in America do not have to apologize for being White anymore. “And if you’re an Asian, you don’t have to talk around your skin color when you’re applying for college,” he added.

Vance also mentioned that the current administration believes in judging people based on who they are, not things they “can’t control,” like their ethnicity. He claimed that people aren’t simply persecuted for being “male, for being straight, for being gay, for being anything.”

The 41-year-old did note that the only thing the Trump administration demands from Americans is for them to be a great American patriot. “And if you’re that. You’re very much on our team,” he added.

Along with that, JD Vance also bragged about sealing off the southern border. He then urged the crowd to keep supporting the “America First Party.” The name referred to a comment from Donald Trump Jr., who claimed the Republican Party didn’t exist anymore.

@DonaldJTrumpJr: “This isn’t the Republican Party anymore. It’s the AMERICA FIRST party! It’s the MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN party! And we are not going back!” Excellent speech Don. Keep up the great rhetoric! pic.twitter.com/Fvf9O8HmVA — Ryan J. Hagedorn 🇺🇸 (@ryanjhagedorn) December 22, 2025

“It’s the America First Party. It’s the Make America Great Again Party. And we are not going back!” the President’s son was heard saying at the event in Phoenix earlier that same day, per Mediaite.

His statement was met with a continuous “USA! USA! USA!” chant from the crowd. He then went on to claim that anybody who did not join in on the chant was a “Democrat plant,” while alleging that “they just can’t do it.”

Don Jr. then drew parallels between a “Democrat plant not being able to say USA” and “pouring holy water on a vampire.” The Democrat slander did not stop there. Vance soon took to the stage soon after and attacked both Gavin Newsom and Kamala Harris.